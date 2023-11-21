Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Olive” shoes: Everything we know so far

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand's joint sneakers seem to be turning into an annual event. Following the immense success of 2023’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive White” colorway, the duo will offer another variation of this rendition, currently stated as “Black Olive,” in 2024.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Olive” sneakers will supposedly enter the sneaker scene sometime around fall 2024, as per early reports from sneaker insiders. Note that the official word on the stated launch is still pending from Jordan Brand.

These shoes will supposedly arrive in full-family sizes, including men’s, toddler, and preschool variants. They will be sold online as well as offline through Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of associated vendors.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Olive” shoes will arrive in Fall 2024

Here's a detailed look at the speculative mockup of the collab shoe (Image via Instagram/@houseofheat)

Travis Scott, who hails from Houston, has had his plates full of footwear partnerships, ranging from a number of Nike masterpieces that have been given a new spin to the release of his first signature sneaker with Jordan Brand. However, there is one model that the Goosebumps rapper continues to ignite, and that is the Air Jordan 1.

In opposition to earlier conjecture suggesting Travis Scott had moved on from the Air Jordan 1, recent information disclosed by zSneakerHeadz and Sneaker Files indicates quite the contrary.

Specifically, they provide insight that Travis is getting ready to debut yet another revamp for the low-top retro silhouette during the fall of 2024, which will be known as the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Olive."

Expand Tweet

Travis Scott is not a rookie to the Air Jordan 1 design; in fact, he has applied his personal twist to the iconic design six different times already. It is anticipated that he is going to bring to the table a color scheme consisting of "Black/Sail/Medium Olive/Muslin" for his forthcoming presentation; however, the specific manner in which these tones will be applied is being kept under wraps.

Although it is quite likely that it will take influences from his initial "Black/Mocha" OG blocking, this is something that has not yet been confirmed.

Anticipations surround the Jordan 1 Low "Black Olive," crafted by Travis Scott, with expectations of incorporating distinctive elements. These include Cactus Jack branding on the tongue flap, sock liners, and heel block, along with graphic insoles and exclusive packaging.

The original iconic silhouette from Jordan Brand, officially owned and operated by Nike, has always been a focal point. The following are ways in which its roots are emphasized:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

Expand Tweet

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Olive" sneakers, which are expected to be released in the latter half of the following year.

Fans of Jordan footwear as well as anyone who is interested in acquiring them are strongly encouraged to remain connected to the Nike homepage or download the SNKRS app in order to receive regular updates on the arrival of the shoes.