Nike Air More Uptempo "Olympic" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air More Uptempo is gearing up for its reappearance in the “Olympic” colorway following its original launch back in 2002. These shoes will be decked in a White/Midnight Navy-Metallic Gold-University Red palette.

In August 2024, the Nike Air More Uptempo “Olympic” colorway is anticipated to hit the shelves, as per early reports from Sole Retriever. Note that the official release date is currently hidden by Nike. These Nike and other select retailers will begin selling the stated colorway online as well as in their physical stores.

These shoes will be offered in full-family sizing options. It costs $170 for men's sizes, $140 for grade school sizes, $105 for preschool sizes, and $85 for toddler sizes. The retail price is predetermined.

Nike Air More Uptempo "Olympic" shoes are dressed in patriotic navy and red hues

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike Air More Uptempo Olympic colorway (Image via Nike)

Nike Inc. is continuing to be at the leading edge of honoring the worldwide competition with its renowned sneaker as the globe prepares for the Summer Olympics in 2024.

Favorites from Nike Basketball's footwear portfolio, such as the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro, will be among the shoes that are available for purchase, while a new iteration of the Nike Calm Slide Olympic USA will also be introduced.

The Air More Uptempo will likely be a part of this collection of sneakers with a patriotic motif, as its Olympic shade is getting ready to make its return.

The upper of this iteration of the Air More Uptempo blends nubuck and tumbled leather and features the same structure and color scheme as the initial version.

White tumbled leather is used on the toe top, tongue flap, and the signature "AIR" additions, which contrast nicely with the nubuck foundation, which has a gorgeous blue finish.

The Swoosh logo is accented in the colors red and navy around the toe and tongue, respectively, which contributes to the shoe's overall patriotic vibe.

The footwear has a gold detail that can be seen through the Air units, which gives the shoe a sense of grandeur despite its sporty appearance.

The sneaker's underside features a blue and white Uptempo midsole. The comparable color scheme is carried over to the outer sole unit, which is a blend of white and navy blue to round off the design.

Wilson Smith was the brains behind the design of the Nike Air More Uptempo, which made its debut in 1996. Pop art and graffiti influenced him to design this sneaker style. Smith's Nike Air logo follows the Airbag cushion's climb from forefoot to heel block.

Nike describes this shoe's origins:

"More than perhaps any other silhouette, the Air More Uptempo encapsulates '90s basketball flavor at its finest. Big and bold, the unapologetic design represents a hybrid of style and innovation that made major waves when it debuted—and still turns heads today.”

Keep a watchful eye out for the Nike Air More Uptempo "Olympic" shoes, which will supposedly enter the footwear scene sometime during the second half of 2024.

Those absolutely interested in copping them are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh’s official site or use the SNKRS App for timely updates on their arrival.