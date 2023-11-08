Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gift of Mamba" capsule collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is on a roll to rock the sneaker world with the continual release of Nike Kobe sneakers, and the much-hyped Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gift of Mamba" is another addition to its roster. These shoes will be offered with a beautifully designed black jacket, namely the Destroyer Varsity Jacket, as part of this capsule.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gift of Mamba" capsule is scheduled to be made available for purchase on December 26, 2023, as per early reports from Sole Retriever. The items in this capsule will be offered for purchase via Nike and other select retailers, both online and in-store. The retail price of the item is set at $180, and it is available in sizes specific to men.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gift of Mamba" capsule offers sneakers and a jacket

Here's a look at the upcoming sneakers and jacket (Image via Instagram/@swiftsole)

Fans of Kobe Bryant shoes breathed a sigh of relief in 2022 when Vanessa Bryant and Nike finally reached an agreement to carry on the famed product line of high-performance basketball shoes that Kobe had designed. Besides having access to the Nike Kobe 6, sneakerheads now have the assurance that Nike will re-release previous iterations of the Kobe 4 in the upgraded Protro style.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gift of Mamba" is the name of the latest version of the Kobe 4 that has been expected to release during the holiday 2023 season.

In the current version of the Nike Kobe 4, the rendition differs from the "Gigi" pairing that was presented previously in the year and rather matches with the upcoming "Bicoastal" shade by integrating fake snakeskin elements.

The foundation layer has been crafted using a light black suede, whereas the mudguard, collar, and Swoosh branding are all made out of suede. The model features a Kobe insignia in black on the upper side of the tongue, while the player's signature is printed in gold on the TPU heel counter.

It gives the shoe a more majestic appearance. The number "24" is imprinted on the heel of the shoe, which is a further tribute to the late great. Under the foot is a black foam and rubber midsole that is padded by Zoom Air, and it is coupled with an outer sole unit that is also black and made of rubber.

A "Gift of Mamba" capsule will be made available in addition to the Kobe 4 capsule. Along with the $800 Nike Kobe Destroyer Varsity Jacket, there will also be a jersey. Wool in a pitch-black color and leather with a snakeskin design are the materials used to make the Destroyer Jacket.

The back of the jersey has a quotation from Kobe Bryant that reads "The Jobs Not Finished" on one side and "Mamba Mentality" on the other side of a black Mamba snake that is embroidered into the form of an 8.

The years that Kobe Bryant won each of his five championships are stitched onto the bottom of the jacket in traditional destroyer technique.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Kobe 4 “Gift of Mamba” capsule collection that will be accessible in December 2023. Those absolutely curious to get their hands on these items are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh's official site or use the SNKRS app for quick alerts on their arrival.