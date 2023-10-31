Nike Air Zoom GT Jump 2 "Triple Red" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike's next basketball-special sneaker, the Air Zoom GT Jump 2 "Triple Red," is almost ready for its public debut. The arrival of these stylish red sneakers has been timed perfectly with the approaching Christmas season. This shoe will feature a Light Fusion Red/Bright Crimson-Noble Red-Track Red-Red Stardust-Ember Glow scheme.

The Air Zoom GT Jump 2 Triple Red colorway is expected to enter the footwear market sometime during the holiday season of 2023, as reported by Sole Retriever. It’s important to note that the official launch date, however, has not yet been confirmed.

These all-red shoes will be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike and a couple of other associated retail chains. The retail price of $180 per pair has been decided for the adult size model.

Nike Air Zoom GT Jump 2 Triple Red shoes are adorned with distinct tones of red

Here's another look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike Basketball continues to be on fire in the year 2023 as well, thanks to the release of new models such as the GT Cut 2 and the Cosmic Unity 3. An additional model that has seen widespread success is the Air Zoom GT Jump 2, which has been released in hues such as "Greater Than Ever" and "Bred." The Air Zoom GT Jump 2 now comes in its most recent iteration, aptly dubbed "Triple Red."

The Air Zoom GT Jump 2 Triple Red is an all-out performance sneaker that flaunts multiple tones of red all across its design. The foundation layer appears to be light fusion red, but it gets progressively hotter as it moves up, with vivid crimson plus red stardust highlights.

The amount of weight, however, is reduced in the midsole, creating a significantly more contrasting middle ground. Every time one takes off, the red stardust and ember glow sole will provide them with a greater return on their investment of energy. This is because the model has three dosages of Zoom Air in the forefoot, as well as React foam in the heel counter.

Here's a detailed look at the heels (Image via Nike)

The Nike React foam accommodated in the heel provides convenience plus cushioning on a hard landing. The heel cup is designed with a curvature to absorb impact and provide stability. The well-known collar and heel construction keep the foot in place while minimizing any unnecessary motion.

The Greater Than (G.T.) line went public in 2021, by Swoosh's Basketball team, as an opportunity to try forth radical new concepts. The shoe company highlights the entire collection by saying:

“The future of basketball is positionless, faster and more efficient. Players have to cut quicker, run faster and jump higher than ever to create the separation they'll need to compete at a high level.”

It continues as,

“By precisely engineering the fit, ride and traction, Nike Basketball's Greater Than Series aims to deliver measurable benefits to athletes who use their quickness, speed or vertical ability to gain an edge and go beyond what's thought possible.”

Be on the lookout for the brand-new Air Zoom GT Jump 2 "Triple Red" shoes, which are expected to become available around Christmas season. Fans may alternatively sign up on Swoosh's website or download the SNKRS app in order to receive timely notifications regarding the arrival of these sneakers.