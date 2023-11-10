Nike Air More Uptempo "Triple Pink" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the teasers of “Team Red/Gum,” “Be True to Her School,” and more enticing colorways of Nike Air More Uptempo in recent weeks, the Swoosh has now dressed the famous shoe in a “Triple Pink” colorway.

According to initial reports from House of Heat, the Nike Air More Uptempo "Triple Pink" version is scheduled to make its market debut anytime within the next few weeks. At present, there is no information available regarding the definite release date of these sneakers.

These sneakers will be sold through a variety of authorized retailers, including Nike's online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and a number of other authorized vendors. They will be offered with a fixed price label of $170 per pair.

Nike Air More Uptempo "Triple Pink" shoes feature transparent air units

Here's another look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

A brand new "Triple Pink" shade has been added to the famed Air More Uptempo portfolio from Nike.

The "Triple Pink" Air More Uptempo maintains the classic design of the original while introducing an unconventional new colorway. A departure from the ordinarily vivid and contrast-heavy designs for which the Uptempos are renowned, this particular model has been adorned from top to bottom in a soft pastel pink tint.

The base of the top is manufactured out of leather that is fully grainy, which lends both durability and a luxurious feel to the shoe. Mesh and nylon components are interwoven to provide both support and padding.

This single-color creation boasts a candy-colored front that runs all the way to the distinctive 'AIR' inscription on the side walls, which highlights the bold structure of this model.

Instead of the reflecting 3M detailing or contrasting colors utilized in prior designs, this edition opts for a single tone that emphasizes the silhouette's larger-than-life letters in a muted yet irresistible pink color. Additionally, this model does away with the reflective 3M trim that was utilized in earlier models.

The labeling is modest but effective, with every emblem strike fitting in well with the all-pink look of the footwear. The sole of the sneaker is pink all the way through, continuing the bubblegum theme established by the sneaker's layout, which is committed to using only one color throughout.

The Air More Uptempo model’s 1996 release adds to its intrigue. Wilson Smith worked in architecture before designing silhouettes. Therefore, pop art and graffiti inspired his ideas.

The technical aspects of the shoe determine its appearance. Smith's Nike Air branding mimics the Airbag cushion's rise from forefoot to heel. The padding makes the shoe appropriate for fast players.

Nike outlines the origins of this shoe in the following manner,

"More than perhaps any other silhouette, the Air More Uptempo encapsulates '90s basketball flavor at its finest. Big and bold, the unapologetic design represents a hybrid of style and innovation that made major waves when it debuted—and still turns heads today.”

Keep an eye out for the "Triple Pink" shade of the Air More Uptempo that will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

Fans and other interested customers can simply sign up on the Swoosh brand's official website or make use of the SNKRS app to receive real-time updates as soon as the sneaker becomes accessible.