Jordan Zion 3 “Triple Pink” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike's subsidiary brand, Jordan, continues to thrill sneaker enthusiasts with its constant offering of innovative designs. The coveted lineup has launched several signature sneakers in recent years, that grabbed the eyes of the sneaker community.

One such brand's collaboration is with Zion Williamson, which has garnered substantial attention. Recently, the first look of Jordan Zion 3 “Triple Pink” surfaced on the internet, filling sneakerheads with excitement.

Many reliable sources, like Sneaker News and Sneaker Bar Detroit, have suggested that the Zion 3 "Triple Pink" is scheduled to be released in Spring 2024. The sneakers will be available for purchase at various Jordan Brand retailers, both online and in-store, along with Nike.com.

The sneaker will be released in multiple sizes to accommodate all family members. The prices for the sneakers will be based on sizes; you'll pay $140 for men's sizes, $110 for grade school sizes, $90 for preschool sizes, and $70 for toddler sizes.

Jordan Zion 3 “Triple Pink” shoes will be offered in size run of full family

A few days back the official images of Jordan Zion 3 "Mud, Sweat & Tears" appeared in the public sphere with a slated release in October. Now, fans are anticipating a variety of new colorways in the coming year.

While the upcoming styles pay tribute to various inspirations, including the Air Jordan 4 and stained glass windows, the "Triple Pink" iteration highlights Zion's personal story.

The upper combines technically crafted mesh with TPU overlays, which draws inspiration from a 3D scan of Zion's foot making a splash in the mud. The Jordan Zion 3 "Triple Pink" features an eclectic mix of pink shades, creating contrast and depth within the various components of the sneaker.

The tongue proudly boasts the Jumpman logo alongside the "III" branding, denoting its sequence in Zion's signature line.

With a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot and a drop-in midsole made of Formula23 foam, the shoe offers unmatched comfort and performance on the basketball court.

The emblematic logo of Zion is strategically embroidered on the heel, serving both as a branding element and a structural reinforcement. The crafting of this silhouette is completed with the integration of pink midsole and outsole.

Here is another look at the Zion 3 "Triple Pink" (Image via. @masterchefian)

Zion Williamson is a highly promising and skilled young athlete in the NBA. He is widely recognized for his exceptional athleticism and remarkable skill. The collaboration between Zion Williamson and Nike's Jordan Brand began in July 2019 with the signing of a multiyear shoe contract.

The collaboration showcases Williamson's Zion 1 and Zion 2 signature shoes, alongside a Naruto-inspired apparel collection.

The Zion 1 made its debut in April 2021, and the Zion 2 followed the lead in July this year. The collaboration centers around the shared theme of overcoming adversity, connecting Williamson and Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of the anime. Now, the third edition of this series is also set to become a sensation among sneaker lovers.

Pelicans star Zion Williamson is poised to make a much-awaited comeback to the NBA with his upcoming third signature sneaker, the Zion 3. The "Triple Pink" colorway is expected to attract attention with its bold design.

Sneaker enthusiasts should mark their calendars for the spring 2024 release date. For more clarity, follow the future updates on Nike's official website and install the SNKRS app.