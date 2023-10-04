“This man’s a menace”: Zion Williamson’s sleazy response while naming favorite road city leaves NBA fans in splits

Zion Williamson has continued to find his name in headlines this offseason. While he and his girlfriend have been eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child, Williamson also found his name connected to rumors started by Moriah Mills. While he has remained professional, keeping his focus on the upcoming NBA season, his latest interview caught the attention of fans.

In February, while appearing alongside Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, Williamson named Dallas as one of his three favorite cities to visit. Of course, fast forward to this summer, and Moriah Mills' allegations resulted in NBA fans connecting the dots.

As fans concluded, Mills, with whom Williamson was reportedly romantically involved, lived in Dallas, which may be a reason why he listed the city in his top three.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Mills has since gone on to hurl a number of accusations at the Pelicans star, that didn't stop him from listing Dallas as his favorite road city once again.

During a recent interview as part of the Zion x Gatorade NBA Twitch Takeover, Zion Williamson was asked about his favorite city. While laughing, he quickly named Dallas, earning plenty of laughs from the interviewer, as well as fans online.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Looking at Moriah Mills' allegations against Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson's latest comments have fans talking about Moriah Mills once again. With the New Orleans Pelicans star recently fielding a number of accusations from Mills, let's take a look back at some of the craziest accusations made towards Williamson.

After leaking alleged screenshots of the pair's conversations, Mills alleged that Williamson promised to pay her money and even planned to move her closer to him. After launching a number of attacks via Twitter, she then upped the stakes, alleging that Williamson abused her and was paying her hush money.

In an Instagram live video, Mills made horrific allegations against the All-Star:

"He's a total fraud, not the person he claims to be. I've been putting on a front, reluctant to let the world know what he's been subjecting me to throughout our entire relationship. He's a woman beater, and the NBA needs to know about it."

Around the same time, Mills also tricked social media users into thinking that she tattooed Williamson's name on her face, sparking widespread concern. In addition, she alleged that she was pregnant with Williamson's son, a claim that was unfounded.

While Zion Williamson has remained focused on the upcoming NBA season, it sounds as though both the leagu, and the Pelicans star have paid no attention to the allegations. On the flip side, as of August, Mills had begun doing "NPC Streams" online.