The Air Jordan 4 sneakers have been quite popular in the world of footwear ever since their inception. With a rich history, these sneakers have become a cult favorite among sneakerheads, basketball fans, and style icons.

Launched as part of Michael Jordan's signature line, the sneakers have had several iterations over the years. This year, 2023, brings a plethora of options for fans looking to grab a pair at an affordable price.

Here are five of the most budget-friendly Air Jordan 4 sneakers available this year that won't burn a hole in your pocket yet promise to offer unparalleled style and comfort.

5 cheapest Air Jordan 4 sneakers to avail in 2023

1) Jordan 4 Retro Red Cement

Jordan 4 Retro Red Cement Sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Jordan 4 Retro Red Cement is a bold embodiment of classic and contemporary. Dressed in brilliant white leather, it features fiery red and classic black hues.

With iconic mesh details and the strategically placed Jumpman emblem, this design pays tribute to its roots. Those interested in purchasing the pair can do so for $210.

Resting on a tri-color midsole of black, white, and flaming red, it reminds us of the reasons why the Air Jordan 4 sneakers remain at the pinnacle of sneaker culture.

2) Air Jordan 4 Retro Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 4 Retro Men's Shoes (Image via Nike )

Echoing an era of show-stopping basketball, the Air Jordan 4 Retro Men's Shoes take classic durability to new heights. Priced at $225, this footwear comes with premium leather, synthetic, and textile upper finishes that give it an edge of sophistication.

With visible Nike Air cushioning in the heel, paired with an encapsulated forefoot unit, it promises both style and comfort. Ensuring a grip on various surfaces, the rubber outsole makes it a versatile choice for every sneaker enthusiast.

3) Jordan 4 Retro Thunder

Jordan 4 Retro Thunder (Image via Nike)

Available at $210, the Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Thunder' has taken the sneaker world by storm with its comeback after almost a decade.

Featured prominently in the Jordan Brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, its smooth black nubuck upper is contrasted beautifully with vibrant yellow highlights.

The black netting adds a stylish touch, while the signature Jumpman branding cements its legacy. Complementing its aesthetic appeal, it offers a lightweight cushioning experience with its yellow polyurethane midsole, which includes an exposed Air-sole unit.

4) Jordan 4 Retro SE Craft Photon Dust

Air Jordan 4 Sneakers: Retro SE Craft Photon Dust (Image via Nike)

Available at the cost of $210, this Air Jordan 4 Retro SE Craft Photon Dust boasts great functionality. Introducing a fresh take on the Air Jordan 4 sneakers, the Jordan 4 Retro SE Craft Photon Dust comes with an exciting Photon Treatment.

Having previously been featured in Nike's other iconic models, the Photon touch on this pair replaced the classic mesh cage with soft, cracked leather wings.

With a timeless grey leather upper, it draws inspiration from Tinker Hatfield's second design in the Air Jordan series. Its TPU eyelets further enhance the vintage aesthetics of the sneaker.

5) Jordan 4 Retro Red Thunder

Jordan 4 Retro Red Thunder (Image via Nike)

With a price tag of $190, the Air Jordan 4 Retro "Red Thunder" is a delightful blend of nostalgia and innovation.

Borrowing its design from the renowned "Thunder" colorway of 2006, it features vibrant red markings, from the molded eyelets to the midsole.

The Air-Sole cushion is elegantly visible under the heel, while the two-tone rubber outsole ensures superior traction. Since its premiere at the 1989 NBA All-Star Game, it has captured the hearts of many, solidifying its status as a fan favorite.

The Air Jordan 4 sneakers have, over the years, transcended the boundaries of sports and carved a niche for themselves in the world of fashion. 2023 brings a fresh wave of these iconic sneakers, promising style, comfort, and affordability.

Whether for a die-hard sneakerhead or someone looking to upgrade their footwear game, these five options are a must-have in your collection. The rich legacy of Air Jordan makes a statement with every step.