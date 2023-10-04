Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Smoke Grey" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, and its co-owned Jordan label with Michael Jordan, is crafting a brand-new Air Jordan 1 makeover to fit into the distressed and reconstructing trend. The Jordan Brand has continued to surprise everyone in the footwear industry with remarkable, distinct, and memorable colorways on the signature Air Jordan sneaker models. Now, the latest to join in the lineage is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Smoke Grey."

The iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has been one of the most popular and prominent sneaker models of the Jordan label and has continued to add a lot of value to the Brand with its exceptional sales and hype amongst sneakerheads. The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Smoke Grey" comes clad in black and grey hues to give a distressed and minimalistic look.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Smoke Grey" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in Spring 2024.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Smoke Grey" sneakers, which come featured with the distressed look

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Smoke Grey" sneakers come featured with a distressed look (Image via Sportskeeda)

The legendary NBA player Michael Jordan is associated with Nike as he signed the lifetime deal in 1984. The dynamic duo's partnership changed the basketball and fashion world dynamically. The duo started their footwear journey with the launch of Air Jordan 1 in 1985.

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has continued to hold up its top position for nearly four decades and has an undeniable presence in the streetwear world. The latest makeover to be added to the sneaker lineage is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Smoke Grey."

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker model was designed by the Swoosh label's veteran Peter Moore in 1985. The shoe made history for the brand as more than 1.5 million units were sold within the first six weeks. The official Jordan label site introduces the silhouette as,

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid "Smoke Grey" sneakers come clad in a "Smoke Grey / Off Noir / Sail" color scheme. The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of a mix of leather, suede, and mesh materials. The base of the shoe comes constructed out of smooth leather material, doused in a smoke-grey hue.

The smoke grey hue can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, and ankle collars. The smooth leather base is overlaid with distressed suede overlays, which are doused in a darker shade of grey.

The overlays are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, heel counters, and the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides.

The dark grey hue is added to the laces and winged basketball logo. The look is finished off with sail midsoles and off-noir outsoles. The shoe is expected to be released in women's sizes for $135 via Nike and select retailers.