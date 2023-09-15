Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid GS "Six Championships" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned Jordan label are crafting a brand-new Air Jordan 1 makeover to honor Michael Jordan's iconic six championship wins. The Jordan label has continued to impress its fans with multiple iconic colorways upon its signature Air Jordan sneaker model, and the latest to join in the lineage is Air Jordan 1 Mid "Six Championships."

The popularity of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has led the footwear label to become one of the most prominent names. The latest sneaker, Air Jordan 1 Mid "Six Championship," comes clad in multiple hues to give a special nod to each time Michael Jordan won a Championship trophy.

The Swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid GS "Six Championships" sneakers. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the next few months for $120.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Six Championships" sneakers will be released exclusively in grade school sizes

The latest makeover to make an appearance is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Six Championships." The silhouette's title was inspired by Michael Jordan's six NBA championship victories with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

To give a nod to MJ's six different wins, the latest version is given multiple hues constructed from multiple materials. The shoe's upper is made of smooth leather, tumbled leather, corduroy, and mesh. The corduroy material is added to the ankle collars and swooshes.

The shoe's base is constructed from smooth leather, whereas the overlays are made of tumbled leather. The most prominent feature of the shoes is the tongues, which feature Michael Jordan's six championship' win years.

Moreover, all the hues of the teams, which were brought to the win alongside Michael Jordan, are added to the sneaker model. The shoe's look is finished off with a white midsole and colorful rubber outsoles.

Evolution of Air Jordan 1

The Swoosh label began its partnership with Michael Jordan in 1984, and a year later, the duo debuted the first signature shoe of the player, Air Jordan 1. Through the years, Michael Jordan's titular label has created a dominating space in the sneaker industry, and one of the reasons for its popularity is the iconic Air Jordan 1.

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker model was designed by veteran Peter Moore in 1985, and right after its debut, the AJ1 sneaker model made history, as more than 1.5 million were sold within the first six weeks. The Jordan label rode on the sneakers' success and continued to cash in using its popularity by releasing multiple makeovers. The official Jordan label site introduces the silhouette as,

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The pair is expected to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the next few months for $120.