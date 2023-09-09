Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Red Stardust" sneakers: Where to get, price and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned Jordan label have continued to surprise fans with their iconic makeovers of the signature sneakers.

The Jordan label makes waves with their style not only in the sports industry but also in streetwear and fashion. The Air Jordan sneaker lineage is one of the most popular streetwear choices of all time. The line is now being extended with the launch of Air Jordan 1 Mid "Red Stardust" colorway.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid "Red Stardust" sneakers come clad in a minimalistic yet attractive colorway, which attracts the eyes of female sneakerheads. The shoe's color scheme is kept simplistic with the addition of only three hues.

A release date for the Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Red Stardust" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in coming months during Holidays 2023. The shoes are expected to release exclusively in women sizes for $135.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Red Stardust" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Red Stardust" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike has continued to rule over the hearts of sneakerheads for almost four decades with its iconic Air Jordan releases, including GRs, limited editions, special editions and collaborations.

The swoosh label and Jordan first joined forces in 1984 when they signed an iconic contract leading to decades of successful partnership.

In 1985, the duo began their signature footwear lineage with the launch of the Air Jordan 1. The label updates their sneaker line annually and launched their 38th signature shoe in 2023.

Despite the advancement in the signature line, the Jordan label launched innumerable makeovers of the Air Jordan 1.

Due to the Jordan 1's immense popularity, the shoe became a streetwear phenomenon and had around 1.5 million pairs sold in its first six weeks of release.

Since then, the Jordan label has continued to release multiple makeovers every month. The shoe was designed by Peter Moore, and the site describes it as:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness.

"He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid "Red Stardust" sneakers come clad in "Red Stardust/ Metallic Copper/ White / Sail" color scheme.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of full-grain leather with breathable mesh inner lining and tongues. The base of the shoe is in white hue, which can be seen accentuated on the perforated toe boxes, middle panels and heel tabs.

The crisp white base contrasts with the striking red stardust overlays, which are paneled on the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars and heel counters. The red stardust hue is also added on the plain cotton laces and tongue labels.

A touch of elegance is added with the metallic profile swooshes and the winged basketball logo on the lateral ankle. The look is finished off with sail midsoles and red stardust rubber outsoles.