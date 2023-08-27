Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Court Purple / Tropical Twist' sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sub-label, Jordan Brand, has continued to make waves not only in the sports industry but also in fashion and streetwear. The duo's beloved Air Jordan sneaker lineage is one of the most popular streetwear choices of all time. The label is now extending its lineage with the launch of the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Court Purple / Tropical Twist" colorway.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid "Court Purple / Tropical Twist" sneakers are clad in a vibrant makeover with multiple shades. The shoe's color scheme further gives off summery vibes. The shoe will be accompanied by a similar color scheme to the low-top iteration of the Air Jordan 1.

An official release date for the Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Court Purple / Tropical Twist sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers during the holidays of 2023.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Court Purple / Tropical Twist sneakers will come dressed in a summery makeover

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Court Purple / Tropical Twist sneakers come clad in a summery makeover

Michael Jordan's eponymous label has continued to win over the hearts of all sneakerheads for almost four decades with the release of iconic colorways, GRs, and collaborations. The label has launched 38 different iterations of the Air Jordan lineage, however, they continue to focus on their first-ever signature sneakers, the Air Jordan 1.

The Swoosh label began its partnership with the legendary player Michael Jordan in 1984 and a year later debuted the Air Jordan 1. The shoe immediately won over the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts due to its iconic wings logo, turning it into a cultural phenomenon.

The shoe debuted for $64.99, and around 1.5 million pairs were sold in the first six weeks. Ever since, the Jordan label has continued to produce some of the most iconic sneakers. The shoe was designed by Peter Moore, a veteran designer who is also credited with creating the Dunk model. The official Jordan label site introduces the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid "Court Purple/Tropical Twist" color scheme is dressed vibrantly in a makeover inspired by the 90s. The shoe's color scheme includes shades of black, white, purple, varsity red, university gold, and aqua blue.

The shoe's upper is constructed out of full leather material and features a perforated toe box to add breathability. The shoe also features mesh tongues and a mesh inner lining for better comfort and breathability. The forefoot of the shoe comes dressed in a black hue, while the base of the upper is dressed in white.

More hues are added into the mix with purple collars, aqua Blue / Teal heel overlays, a Varsity Red winged basketball logo, and Jumpman logo branding on insoles and tongues. The look is finished off with white midsoles, black profile swooshes, and black rubber outsoles. The shoe is expected to retail for $125..