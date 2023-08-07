Air Jordan 4 “Hyper Violet” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The summer 2024 release of the Air Jordan 4 "Hyper Violet" colorway in children's exclusive sizes will be a wonderful treat for young customers. As the name implies, the pure white foundation of this Air Jordan 4 sneaker will be accented with Hyper Violet accents all over.

The rumored Air Jordan 4 "Hyper Violet" footwear is expected to go on sale in the summer of 2024, according to the sneaker news website Sole Retriever, even though they haven't been formally announced.

It will be sold through Nike's physical and online shops, as well as the SNKRS app. It will also be offered at a few chosen Jordan Brand partner stores. Priced at $160 a pair, the sneakers come in sizes suitable for grade school kids. Additionally, this color scheme will be available in preschool and toddler sizes for $100 and $85 each.

Air Jordan 4 "Hyper Violet" shoes will be offered in kids sizes

Take a look at the kids exclusive AJ4 shoe mockup

The historical background of the NBA legend’s fourth beloved silhouette is summarized on Nike’s website in the following words:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks 'the shot,' a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

It continues:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

Jordan Brand makes it a point to cater to all demographics. Every Air Jordan model has been made available in a variety of hues. We've seen a few of the models that will be available for both men and women in Summer 2024, and there's now one that's designed specifically for children.

The "Hyper Violet" hue of the kid-only Air Jordan 4 Retro is one of the model's most stylish colorways. This pair, which shares a similar aesthetic to the "White Oreo," has a white-based leather top featuring mesh netting on the tongue and sides.

The plastic eyelet tabs, the embroidered Jumpman insignia on the tongue, the interior lining of the tongue, and some of the midsole and outsole all have hyper violet accents. The pattern is enhanced by speckled details.

Keep an eye out for the "Hyper Violet" Air Jordan 4 athletic shoes when they go on sale next summer. You can use the SNKRS app or sign up on the Nike website to obtain alerts when the shoes go on sale.