Nike Air More Uptempo “Smoke Grey” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Wilson Smith’s creation, the Nike Air More Uptempo, is getting ready for the approaching new year. The most recent colorway to join the model’s roster is the “Smoke Grey” variation.

According to preliminary data from House of Heat, the "Smoke Grey" variant of the Nike Air More Uptempo is scheduled to make its retail debut in the early months of 2024. Take note that Nike is currently withholding the exact release date.

These Nike stores and a select number of other merchants will begin selling the aforementioned colorway online in addition to their physical locations. These shoes will be dropped with a selling price label of $170 per pair.

Nike Air More Uptempo “Smoke Grey” shoes are adorned with green glow accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The classic Nike Air More Uptempo is a subsequent set of sneakers that make a striking statement as an integral component of the Nike Hoops "Smoke Grey" line.

The Nike Air More Uptempo from the aforementioned line stands out because of its prominent nubuck structure, which is clothed in the collection's signature "Dark Smoke Grey" tone.

This color scheme is what characterizes the pack's overall appearance. This daring color choice continues all the way down to the midsoles, providing an impressive as well as cohesive aesthetic.

The footwear has medium lace loops along with back jewel swooshes that are both tinted in a comparable green glow color, which gives the layout a bit of contrast as well as helps it to stand out more.

Staying consistent with the pack's overall aesthetic, holographic detailing can be found on the tongue tags and AIR letter layers. On the insoles of the iconic Nike Hopps athletic footwear, which have transitioned from being basketball footwear designed for sport to cultural symbols, pack-specific spreading logos have been added.

Here's a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

These logos represent the expansion and evolution of the famous Nike Hoops sneakers. As part of the larger collection, the pair will be included alongside other sneakers, such as the Nike Dunk Low and the CB 94.

Nike Air More Uptempo, originally released in 1996, was conceptualized by Wilson Smith. This sneaker style was dictated by pop art and graffiti. As the airbag padding rises from the forefoot to the heel block, Smith's Nike Air logo follows. The Swoosh’s website sets forth this shoe's history:

"More than perhaps any other silhouette, the Air More Uptempo encapsulates '90s basketball flavor at its finest. Big and bold, the unapologetic design represents a hybrid of style and innovation that made major waves when it debuted—and still turns heads today.”

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Air More Uptempo “Smoke Grey” colorway that will be accessible in the next few weeks of 2024. Interested readers and sneakerheads who are curious to buy these shoes are advised to sign up on Swoosh’s online site or use the SNKRS app for timely updates on the arrival of these shoes.

In addition to the “Smoke Grey,” the Swoosh brand is also planning to offer the “Olympic” colorway of Air More Uptempo in the coming months of 2024. These sneakers will be dropped via the online as well as physical sites of Nike and its linked sellers.