Nike Air Max Pulse “Triple Pink” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike introduced the Nike Air Max Pulse, a brand-new shoe design, earlier in 2023. The Swoosh label has stated that the new Air Max model's design was inspired by the Air Max 270 and the musical culture of London.

For its recent release, the aforementioned silhouette has been given a "Triple Pink" makeover. This newly released “Triple Pink” rendition is entirely decked in a Fierce Pink/Active Fuchsia/Pink Blast/Fireberry palette.

The Nike Air Max Pulse “Triple Pink” colorway was recently launched. It is currently available for purchase from Nike's online and a slew of physical sites, along with its linked Air Max sellers. These women’s exclusive sneakers are marked with a fixed price tag of $190 for each pair.

Nike Air Max Pulse “Triple Pink” shoes feature three distinct hues of pink

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

While initial-look images of the Air Max Day model for the year after next, the Air Max DN, have already been seen, the 2023s' Air Max Pulse has quickly expanded its repertoire of combinations, featuring its first collaborative venture with Marcus Rashford of Manchester United.

As Nike continues to experiment with more muted design aesthetics as of late, the most recent member of the Max Air family has debuted in a clad-pink colorway.

The Beaverton business has recently grown captivated with "Triple Pink" color blockings, as the most recent Nike Air Max Pulse adopts the same brightly colored finish as its Vapormax Flyknit 2023 sibling from late October. This shows that the company has recently gotten obsessed with "Triple Pink."

A dark "Fireberry" touch is added to the forefoot sleeve as well as the front part of the two-toned midsole, whereas a vibrant "Fierce Pink" color occupies the remainder of the mesh space. The "Active Fuchsia" treatment is injected into the heel counter plus the rear part of the Max Air padding system, highlighting the lateral edge of the sole unit.

Take a closer look at the reflective details of this sneaker (Image via Nike)

The description of the newly formulated Air Max Pulse silhouette on Swoosh’s site reads:

“Keeping it real, the Air Max Pulse pulls inspiration from the London music scene, bringing an underground touch to the iconic Air Max line. Its textile-wrapped midsole and vacuum-sealed accents keep 'em looking fresh and clean, while colours inspired by the London music scene give your look the edge.”

Team Swoosh further sheds light on the model’s cushioning system:

“Point-loaded Air cushioning—revamped from the incredibly plush Air Max 270—delivers better bounce, helping you push past your limits.”

Don’t miss out on the Nike Air Max Pulse “Triple Pink” shoes that are readily accessible. To catch more future iterations, readers are advised to sign up on Swoosh’s site for quick alerts.

In related news, Oregon’s activewear label also presented its "Batman"-inspired iteration of the Nike Air Max Pulse model that will be launched in the coming weeks. This shoe was clad in a sleek black outfit, which is accentuated with hits of bright yellow throughout. This color scheme seems fitting for the Batman theme of the shoe.

They will be marked with a $150 price tag and sold via the online and offline sites of Nike and its associated retail stores.