Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Chlorophyll” shoes: Everything we know so far

Patta and Nike have more to offer to their fans across the globe as the projected Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Chlorophyll” shoes are expected to arrive in the fall of 2024. The official word on this launch is still awaited from the partnering labels.

There will be a price tag of $160 attached to each pair of these sneakers. They can be bought and sold in Nike's physical and virtual stores, via the SNKRS app, and at a number of affiliated retail locations.

Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Chlorophyll” shoes will be combined with metallic silver accents

Expand Tweet

The name Patta, which is an Amsterdam-based fashion retailer, is almost always associated with the Nike Air Max 1. Despite the fact that the Dutch firm continued to work on Tinker Hatfield's ground-breaking design as recently as August 2022, it appears that Patta will return to the design with a "Chlorophyll" revamp next year.

For those who aren't aware, the European label was established by Guillaume Schmidt and Edson Sabajo, and they are responsible for creating some of the most revered and sought-after iterations of the Air Max 1.

In 2009, Patta honored its fifth year in business by releasing a limited-edition pair of shoes coated in a fabric with a "Chlorophyll" color scheme.

The shoe was a lot more subdued compared to any other work that Schmidt, Sabajo, and company had done before, but it was nevertheless acclaimed for its innovative update to Hatfield's original from 1987.

Patta has not been the only group to employ "Chlorophyll" style to swoosh-branded footwear (Nike's original Air Trainer 1 did it two decades earlier), but it is frequently linked with the deep emerald shade of green.

The Air Max 1,wrapped in "Chlorophyll/Matte Silver" by Patta, is expected to release by the fall of 2024, as stated by the page @bubblekoppe.

As of the time of this writing, there is neither a speculative mock-up nor an accurate representation of the color-blocking that has been released. However, the sneaker may invert the exterior design of its previous version.

The establishment, which is situated in Amsterdam, is gearing up to celebrate its 20th anniversary, which seems like a perfect time to revisit one of its most successful compositions.

Expand Tweet

Air Max 1 is widely regarded as the series's flagship model. To emphasize the model's roots, Swoosh has released the following statement:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Details on the rumored Patta x Nike Air Max 1 "Chlorophyll" may emerge in the coming weeks, giving fashionistas something to look forward to.

Signing up on the Nike web or using the SNKRS app will allow interested parties to receive regular updates on the release's specifics as they become available.

Although the abovementioned Patta’s collaborative Air Max 1 still remains a rumored release, there are still many other colorways that sneakerheads can surely look at in 2024.

Numerous iterations of the Air Max 1, including “Pink White,” “Black Bordeaux,” and more are slated to release next year. They will be offered by both digital and physical locations of the Swoosh label, the SNKRS app, and some of the brand’s linked sellers.