Marcus Rashford x Nike Air Max Pulse shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the debut of "Have a Nike Day," "Cobblestone," and more exciting colorways in the past weeks, the Nike Air Max Pulse will now arrive in a fresh ensemble dedicated to Swoosh's elite player Marcus Rashford. This latest colorway is entirely dressed in a White/Light Smoke Grey-Bright Mango-Black-Pure Platinum color palette.

In November 2023, the Marcus Rashford x Nike Air Max Pulse sneakers are likely to hit the shelves. These shoes will be offered via Nike and other select retail merchants, both online and in-store. The retail price of the item is set at $160, and it is available in sizes for men.

Marcus Rashford x Nike Air Max Pulse shoes are inspired by the Air Max 270 sneaker design

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max Pulse sneakers (Image via Nike)

Marcus Rashford's path so far has been nothing less than motivational, taking him from the illustrious fields of Old Trafford to the sneaker shelves of stores around the world. The athlete's rise to prominence in the realm of football has been spectacular since he began his professional career in 2005. At the young age of 8, Marcus was part of the youth squad of Manchester United.

His latest contract extension until 2028, which confirmed his unshakable dedication to the Red Devils, is a reflection of his loyalty to Nike on equal footing. Rashford's extended history with the Swoosh is being remembered with the launch of the Nike Air Max Pulse. Rashford first signed a contract with the Swoosh when he was just 11 years old.

The Air Max Pulse is a hybrid sneaker that was introduced on Air Max Day 2023. It borrows elements of design from the much-loved Air Max 270 and combines them with more contemporary and vintage-inspired components.

The engineered mesh foundation that is embellished with a linear design is what makes Rashford's take on this design stand out from the crowd. The lower part of the piece features an ornate design that contrasts with a portion of leather that is white and spotless.

The initials "MR" that belong to Rashford are displayed boldly on the tongue as well as the insole of the shoe. However, it's not just about looks, Rashford's mindset shines through with the saying that is delicately printed below his emblem on the insole of the shoe.

"When you believe in yourself, incredible things can happen."

Here's a closer look at the heels and insoles of the shoe (Image via Nike)

The sneaker's distinction is emphasized by the use of black lace fasteners with a tongue flap, as well as a sockliner of the same color.

Moving on, a TPU heel counter in a grayish tone offers an extra dose of dimension. The layout is finished off with a foam and mesh midsole, which features a collaboratively branded Air unit at the heel counter by Nike and Marcus Rashford. This unit is positioned on top of a white and gray rubber outer sole unit.

Watch out for the new Marcus Rashford x Nike Air Max Pulse, as they will be available in the following month. Those willing to add these collab shoes to their collection are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh’s website or its SNKRS app for timely alerts on their launch.