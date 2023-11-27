Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Pink White Volt” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is gearing up for a fresh iteration of another quirky style of Nike Air Force 1 Low, dubbed AF1 Shadow. This variation of Air Force 1 silhouette, which is created with stacked swoosh overlays, will be launched in “Pink White Volt” colorway. The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Pink White Volt” shoes will potentially enter the sneaker market sometime in the last weeks of 2023, as per Sneaker News.

While the official release date is currently being kept under wraps, these shoes will be offered via the online as well as the physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of associated retail shops, following their launch. They will be marked at a selling price of $130.

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Pink White Volt” shoes are embellished with layered swooshes

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Force 1 has been regularly releasing new iterations with a layered appearance ever since the year 2020. This model has a design history that spans more than four decades. The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow, which features a variety of color-blocking options, is now being used to recreate a midsummer arrangement that was previously overlooked.

Regardless of whether the silhouette's primary shade was affected by delays in manufacturing or production concerns, it effortlessly reflects the vibrant style of the warmer months that are to come a few weeks later. Furthermore, whitish treatments are stretched across the oval lace sets, the structure of the tongue, and the sole unit underneath these shoes.

Take a closer look at the heels (Image via Nike)

The top is constructed out of dazzling white tumbled leather, which makes up the dominant bulk of the upper area. The matching accent on the quarter, as well as the profile swoosh, are then animated with streaks of hot pink, which also act as a foundation for the tongue flap tab as well as the bigger "AIR" lettering that is spread across the midsole.

While the signature Swoosh and stacked heel tab conclude with a baby blue work, light volt yellow stands out and creates an electrified presence within the decorative elements of the vamp plus heel counter.

The athletic firm based in Oregon draws attention to the illustrious history and humble roots of the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette on their site, highlighting the best bits about the original "white-on-white" model that has inspired many future iterations.

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Here's a look at the medial sides of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

It further states:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The "Pink White Volt" Nike Air Force 1 Low Shadow footwear is anticipated to be made available for purchase by Nike Inc. over the next few weeks. Keep an eye on the Swoosh site or install the SNKRS app to ensure you get the most up-to-date information regarding the official release dates and the anticipated release of these sneakers.

In related news, the Swoosh will also launch a collaborative pack of Nike Air Force 1 Low shoe with Matthew Williams’ AYLX fashion label. The duo will be presenting two colorways, black snd white, in monotone makeup. With a $155 price label, both colorways will be sold via AYLX, Nike, and their connected vendors.