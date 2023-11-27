Matthew Williams’ 1017 ALYX 9SM x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker pack: Everything we know so far

Matthew M. Williams, co-founder of 1017 ALYX 9SM, recently provided a sneak peek of his collaboration with Nike by presenting the Nike Air Force 1 Low design. They will be offering two classic hues of the stated Swoosh model in “White” and “Black” ensembles.

The newly surfaced Matthew Williams’ 1017 ALYX 9SM x Nike Air Force 1 Low pack is anticipated to enter enter the footwear world in the coming weeks of 2023, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources.

These shoes will be dropped with a price label of $155 for each pair. They will be sold by ALYX, Nike, the SNKRS app, and the partnering labels’ linked sellers.

Matthew Williams’ 1017 ALYX 9SM x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker pack will offer 2 colorways

Take a closer look at the black variant of the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes (Image via Instagram/@matthewmwilliams)

Matthew Williams recently hinted at two upcoming crossovers with the Nike Air Force 1 Low, adding to the already large archive of work he has done with the Swoosh brand. The creative shared in-hand images of the forthcoming sneakers.

Back in 2018, the creative director at Givenchy introduced a limited-edition Air Force 1 High. Despite having a straightforward color palette, the shape of the shoe incorporated both the 1017 ALYX 9SM and the signature metal buckle around the tongue that is associated with the manufacturer.

Over the course of several years, the designer, headquartered in California, has reimagined Bruce Kilgore's classic product in a manner that is strikingly comparable to the original, experimenting with two-tone treatments and quality materials.

Before the end of 2023, this acclaimed partnership plans to drop a pair of low-key sneakers together that share many of the previous pair's features.

The 38-year-old artist was first spotted wearing a "distressed" Air Force 1 Low bearing his firm's name at the start of the year. The upcoming drop from the collaboration will feature a low-top silhouette similar to the stated sneaker.

Each pair of ALYX Air Force 1 sneakers designed by Matthew M. Williams features a color scheme that is monochromatic. The Swoosh shoe is clothed in "White" and "Black" outfits.

The upper is constructed entirely out of luxurious leather, just like Kilgore's original design from the early 1980s. The most noticeable upgrades that Matthew has made to the AF-1 come in the form of distinctive silver lace dubraes as well as top eyelets on the lateral side.

These are the most recent additions. In addition to that, the lettering "1017 ALYX 9SM" on the heel features sparkle that looks like "Metallic Silver," and there is co-branding on the tongue tag and the sockliners as well.

Williams eliminates one of the sections that surround the forefoot, reducing the total number of panels on the "presidential" basketball sneaker.

Keep an eye out for the 1017 ALYX 9SM x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker pack that will be accessible in the coming weeks. Those keen to get their hands on these colorways are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh's site or use the SNKRS app.