Rihanna's FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Rihanna returned to her role as the creative director of the highly anticipated FENTY x PUMA collaboration in September with the debut of the football-inspired Avanti shoe and associated worldwide installations. In response to widespread acclaim, Rihanna is reintroducing a fan favorite, Creeper. The latest collaborative shoe, which Rihanna has called the "Phatty," is a bigger version of the first platform sneaker.

The FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty will be available for purchase on November 30 at 10 am ET via the PUMA online store and other worldwide retailers like Foot Locker. The price of the footwear has been set at $140 for each pair. These kicks, however, will be offered in a number of sizes to accommodate sneaker fans of all ages and genders.

Rihanna's FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty sneaker pack offers three colorways

According to the brand, the term Phatty represents an abundance of confidence, style, and overall excellence. Rihanna aimed to reintroduce the Creeper sneaker in a distinctive and culturally significant manner. The initial release of the Creeper took place in September 2015, introducing a platformed iteration of PUMA's renowned Suede sneaker.

Footwear News recognized this silhouette with the Shoe of the Year award in 2016. It significantly influenced sneaker culture and played a crucial role in enhancing PUMA's brand impact and relevance throughout the last decade.

The new PUMA Creeper Phatty by FENTY incorporates all of the fan-favorite design elements from the partnership's first collaborative effort. The majority of the top of the model is constructed out of plush suede, providing a backdrop for the contrasting FORMSTRIP logo. The sneaker comes with broad laces in a matching hue of the shoe.

The sneaker features PUMA branding positioned above the FORMSTRIP, along with debossed FENTY branding on the tongue. The distinctive oversized sole unit of the Creeper sneaker is back for another round and, this time, decked out in gum brown finishes. The "Phatty" portion of its name alludes to the fact that the new shape has more padding across the whole of the top and within the inner lining as well.

It's possible that comfort and the Y2K trend, which has promoted chunky skate shoe looks from the past, were the primary inspiration behind the design decision. This release has three unique colorways - the classic black and white, ultra-vibrant blue and green, and lilac and cherry red.

Rihanna commented on the latest collab sneaker pack, saying,

“We took our OG Creeper and made it bigger and badder,”

She further adds,

“When designing the Creeper Phatty we wanted to reinvent the OG Creeper that was loved by so many. It’s a classic silhouette that has been missed, so it’s return had to be bigger.”

Despite Rihanna's absence from the sportswear industry for the previous few years, the German sportswear company benefited from her association with the youth culture in the mid-2010s.

Rihanna's FENTY collaboration drew inspiration from the shoe label's Creeper model, offering a reinterpretation of various vintage PUMA styles. The 35-year-old is widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in the sneaker industry, particularly for the platform sole's significant role in drawing renewed interest in the company's history.

The FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate both comfort and trendy designs. Keep an eye on the official website of the brand for pricing information, and make sure to save the date of November 30 to cop this drop.