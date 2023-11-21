Chris Brickley x Puma All-Pro Nitro shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Puma All-Pro Nitro x Chris Brickley is the newest addition to the All-Pro Nitro portfolio. The shoe brand’s design team created this latest mismatched iteration of the stated silhouette in partnership with Puma Hoops ambassador Chris Brickley, who is a top NBA and WNBA Professional Trainer.

On November 22, 2023, Puma and other select retailers, both online and in-store, will begin selling the Chris Brickley x Puma All-Pro Nitro shoe collaboration. It will be available globally in various sizes for men, and the suggested retail price is $130.

Chris Brickley x Puma All-Pro Nitro shoes are made in mismatched arrangement

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Puma)

Chris Brickley, a well-known basketball trainer who has worked with some of the best athletes in the NBA, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kevin Love, decided to collaborate with Puma yet again for a limited-edition launch of the Puma All-Pro Nitro.

This partnership is a nod to Brickley's decade-long presence in the world of basketball. It highlights his passion and support for the designs by Puma with his 3rd interpretation of the high-performance hoop trainer. Brickley has always worn shoes from the brand since he was a young player.

The Chris Brickley x Puma All-Pro Nitro is an impressive example of how style and drive can harmoniously coexist. The footwear has a mixed color combination, with the left shoe being predominantly white and the right shoe being black. This creates an intriguing visual contrast between the two shoes.

Expand Tweet

The word "Love Yourself" is inscribed in a stylish font throughout the shoe made of mesh material. Other inspirational phrases, such as "Keep Going, Keep Growing," "Learn by Teaching," and "Stay Focused," are thoughtfully distributed across various components of the footwear.

The layout includes an identifiable element in the form of Brickley's autograph, which can be found on the tongue tag. The All-Pro logo is emphasized in volt green over the lateral heel, heel tab, and insole, delivering a vivid splash of color to the monochromatic colour palette.

The basketball shoe has a semi-translucent rubber outsole that bears an additional motivational expression, "Keep Going," near the toe, which reinforces the inspirational concept of the shoe. The midsole of the sneaker has been padded with Nitro Foam to provide excellent comfort, and the outsole is combined with a semi-translucent rubber outer sole unit.

Expand Tweet

The description of the upcoming Chris Brickley x Puma All-Pro Nitro shoe on the shoe label’s website says,

“Bringing our latest PUMA HOOPS innovations straight to the hardwood, the All Pro NITRO infuses NITRO™ foam technology with an engineered mesh upper to create a responsive basketball shoe that'll have you sprinting up and down the court in perfect comfort, while the high abrasion rubber outsole is perfect for quick cuts to dance past defenders. This version is specially tailored to basketball trainer Chris Brickley.”

The brand further sheds light on the crucial role played by the advanced Nitro foam incorporated into the sole unit, saying,

“Advanced nitrogen-injected foam designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package”

Mark your calendars for the Chris Brickley x Puma All-Pro Nitro edition, which will be available in a little over a day's time from now on. Those who are interested in purchasing these shoes can download the shoe firm's app or stay tuned to the official website of the shoe company in order to receive timely notifications as soon as they go up for sale.