LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 "Golden Child" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the debut of “Intense Red” and “Digital Camo” colorways of the beloved Puma MB.01 sneaker model in the past months of 2023, Puma will offer a special edition of LaMelo Ball’s signature shoe, dubbed “Golden Child.” This shoe will come clad in an enticing golden ensemble.

The Puma MB.01 “Golden Child” will be made available for purchase on November 27, 2023. These signature shoes will be offered for sale via Puma as well as through the websites and stores of a few select retailers. The sneaker can be purchased for a price of $145 and comes in sizes for men.

LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 "Golden Child" sneakers are a nod to the player's past achievements

In a world where athleticism and flair come together on the basketball court, Puma's MB.01 is a homage to the burgeoning fame of LaMelo Ball. Athletes and sneakerheads worldwide continue to be enamored with the Puma MB collection, which serves as a guiding light for the brand's comeback in the basketball performance shoe market.

Puma's dedication to innovation is highlighted by the fact that their connection with the rising NBA player has not been affected by the intricacy of the cases that he is currently involved in. This forthcoming launch of the MB.01 Golden Child, which will be a part of LaMelo's Rare Reserve collection, is a commemoration of the previous accomplishments of this joint endeavor as well as a glimpse at the sumptuous future that it will have.

A former player-exclusive design for the Hornets guard, the Puma MB.01 Golden Child is a sumptuous edition of LaMelo Ball's distinctive line for the brand. The shoe boasts a rich get-up and is clad with glittering gold, all of which are designed to signify the outstanding accomplishments of the one whose name it carries.

The golden top of this MB.01 features coral embellishments that draw attention to the Puma and LaMelo logo, providing the layout with a striking contrast and filling it with a dynamic sense of color.

The sneaker's aesthetic appeal as well as performance qualities are both boosted by the use of gold throughout, from the monomesh foundation and all the way up to the NITRO Foam midsole, which features metallic "X" marks. This collector's item is a limited-run offering that is finished with a semi-translucent gold outer sole unit, which further establishes its position as a prized possession.

The product story of LaMelo Ball’s inaugural silhouette on the shoe brand’s web page reads,

“The MB.01 Lo Unisex Basketball Shoes is a signature testament to LaMelo Ball's unparalleled journey and distinctive style. Crafted to mirror his unique flair, these shoes with engineered mesh upper ensures breathability, while the high-abrasion rubber provides exceptional traction essential for those game-changing moves.”

“If you've ever envisioned playing basketball in space, this is the shoe you'd wear. Radiating an otherworldly vibe, it stands apart, just like its muse, Melo, defining a new era of basketball aesthetics.

Set your reminders for the next LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 Golden Child edition, that will be accessible later in November 2023. Those planning to get their hands on these shoes are advised to stay tuned to the shoe company’s official website and its app for timely alerts whenever they arrive for sale.