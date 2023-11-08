5 upcoming Adidas releases of November 2023

Adidas, founded in 1949, has always provided its consumers with high-quality, durable footwear. The team behind the label puts the needs of the public first while crafting innovative products. Over the years, the corporation has divided its offerings for sports fans into several categories to better meet their demands.

The German sportswear brand has been widely recognized and very successful over the last seven decades. In addition, Team Three Stripes has achieved notable advancements in the sneaker business with the development of a slew of groundbreaking shoe innovations that have significantly improved comfort and performance.

Adidas sneakers consistently offer a combination of comfort and style that generates excitement among sneaker enthusiasts for their monthly releases. The brand is gearing up to release a selection of highly anticipated sneakers for fans this month. Here are the top five Adidas sneakers set to launch in November 2023.

Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5 "Core Black Light Blue" and four other sneaker releases that are planned for November 2023

1) Adidas Crazy 1 Black Graphite

Adidas has successfully achieved a harmonious blend of functionality and aesthetics when it comes to basketball sneakers. The Crazy 1 Black Graphite is another product resulting from this blend, as it features a modern and minimalist design with black panels dominating the shoe's overall aesthetic.

The Three Stripes logo is discreetly embossed on both the inner and outer profiles, providing a subtle brand presence that complements the overall aesthetic. Sneakerheads will see that the midsole of this sneaker is notable for its incorporation of the Torsion System and EVA foam. The Crazy 1 offers excellent support, stability, and cushioning, making it a dependable option for both on-court and off-court activities.

Interested buyers can get their hands on the Crazy 1 Black Graphite sneakers on November 11, 2023, from the shoe brand and its select retailers, both online and in-store. The sneakers are offered in men's sizes and are priced at $150.

2) Adidas Rivalry 86 Low Shoes “Core Black / Green”

The Rivalry 86 Low Core "Black / Green / Cream White" is a low-top sneaker featuring a leather upper and a rubber outsole. This pair pays tribute to the iconic Rivalry Low from 1986, exhibiting a color scheme reminiscent of the Boston Celtics, a prominent NBA team at the time.

As can be gauged from the images, the upper features a predominantly black crumpled leather construction, complemented by green suede accents on the Three Stripes. The tongue of these sneakers features a cream-white shade with prominent Adidas Originals branding. Additionally, the lateral heel wall features a golden engraving of the number 86.

The heel tab boasts green creased leather with black Originals branding embossed on it, and the inner sockliners and insoles highlight a consistent green color scheme. The silhouette rests on creamy white rubber soles, giving the shoe a vintage look. This blend of nostalgia and modern design will be available for purchase on November 10 for $120 at the Adidas online store.

3) Adidas WB Pony Tonal Samba “Cream White/Mystery Brown”

Take a look at the Wales Bonner Samba shoes

The Wales Bonner (WB) Pony Tonal Samba "Cream White/Mystery Brown" is the result of a collaboration between Adidas and Wales Bonner, a British-Jamaican fashion designer noted for her explorations of identity and history.

A creamy white leather upper paired with a pony-hair overlay on the toe box and heel counter is the distinctive feature of the pair. The inclusion of pony-hair material enhances the shoe's aesthetic appeal and textural diversity, supported by the leather's attributes of long-lasting resilience.

The shoe features Mystery Brown accents on the eyestays, tongue, and heel tab, providing a contrasting element to the cream-white color and enhancing the overall design. Additionally, it boasts an oversized and foldable tongue, adorned with a WB and Adidas co-branding logo patch. The side panels feature the iconic three stripes in a mysterious brown hue, matching the tongue and laces.

A satiny finish in a creamy white shade can be seen on the shoe's sockliner, accompanied by white co-branded insoles. The sneakers incorporate light brown gum rubber outsoles for enhanced traction.

The release date for the shoe is set for November 8, and it will be available exclusively on the CONFIRMED App. The retail price for these kicks is set at $200 USD. This shoe is part of a collection that features three other sneakers inspired by Caribbean and British subcultures.

4) Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5 "Core Black Light Blue"

Here's a closer look at the shoe

Ever since the mid-October debut of Donovan Mitchell's D.O.N. Issue 5, Adidas has consistently demonstrated its dedication to the NBA All-Star by unveiling a series of fresh colorways. The newest iteration of the D.O.N. Issue 5 features a sleek combination of Core Black and Light Blue.

The upper of the mid-cut silhouette showcases a light blue mesh that offers breathability, complemented by a core black synthetic material with perforations all over. Featuring vibrant orange accents, the eyestays and a section of the sculpted midsole are adorned with this striking color. Apart from that, a light blue TPU clip is used on the heel and forefoot areas.

The sneaker is adorned with Three Stripes branding extending to the outsole. However, D.O.N. Issue 5 goes beyond mere aesthetics. It is equipped with Adidas's Lightstrike cushioned midsole and an elevated traction-patterned insole, making it an impressive choice for intense competition.

The D.O.N. Issue 5 Core Black Light Blue is scheduled to be released on November 15, 2023. It will be available for purchase at a retail price of $120 through Adidas and select retailers.

5) Adidas Crazy 8 "30 Point Game"

While many fans currently link Kobe with Nike, his early collaboration with the Three stripes label created some remarkable boots. In 2023, team Three Stripes reintroduced Kobe's first signature shoe, the Crazy 8, in a variety of hues. As the basketball world remembers Bryant's momentous exploits, the German label is poised to offer the same hue he wore during his first 30-point performance.

The Crazy 8 "30 Point Game" showcases outstanding engineering and commemorates a significant milestone in Kobe's career. The upper of the sneaker is crafted with a combination of patent leather, smooth leather, and breathable mesh, creating a seamless blend of materials.

In terms of aesthetics, the dominant white color palette adds a touch of elegance to the design. The shoe label's branding is prominently featured on the toe, tongue tag, collar, and heel, allowing fans to boast the sneaker's lineage. The signature Three Stripes branding is portrayed in the form of massive underlays.

The Feet You Wear logo is featured on the tongue and medial heel, paying homage to the shoe's heritage. In addition, the sneaker is equipped with the adiPRENE+ cushioned sole unit to provide wearers with maximum comfort both on and off the court. The sneakers include a black outsole complemented by purple and blue treads, breaking the biochromatic black-and-white color scheme.

The Crazy 8 "30 Point Game" is set to launch on November 25, 2023, and will be available for purchase through the shoe brand and its select online and in-store retailers. These sneakers are offered in men's sizes and have a retail price of $140.

The German sneaker giant has a large selection of sneakers in a variety of colors and price ranges to meet the needs of sneaker lovers with varying preferences and performance levels. Whether one is a sneaker enthusiast or just wants to improve their footwear inventory, the above-listed sneakers guarantee remarkable design and performance.