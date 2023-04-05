Adidas Crazy 1 “Lakers Away” shoes: Restock and more details explored 

The "Lakers Away" colorway of the Adidas Crazy 1, worn by the late Kobe Bryant during his 2002 NBA Championship, will be released by Adidas Basketball soon after the first-ever retro release of the "Lakers Home" variant of the silhouette during the NBA All-Star Weekend. The re-releasing “Lakers Away” rendition is offered in a Core Black/Collegiate Purple-Bold Gold color scheme.

The Adidas Crazy 1 "Lakers Away" shoes are anticipated to re-enter the sneaker market on May 1, 2023. These shoes will be offered for purchase via online as well as in-store locations of Adidas and partnering select retailers across the globe.

The shoe comes in men's sizing and retails for $150 per pair. If you are a fan of Kobe Bryant or the Los Angeles Lakers, this is a must-have sneaker for your collection.

Adidas Crazy 1 “Lakers Away” shoes are covered in black with purple and gold

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

When it comes to basketball sneakers, few names are as synonymous with greatness as Kobe Bryant. The late Lakers legend had a stellar 20-year career in the NBA, where he won five titles, two Finals MVPs, one regular season MVP, and 18 All-Star nods. He also holds the record for the most points scored (81) in a single game by a Laker.

Before he became the face of Nike basketball, Bryant was under contract with Adidas for his first six seasons in the league. During this time, he rocked some of the most cutting-edge and unique sneakers on the hardwood, such as the Adidas Crazy 1.

This shoe was originally named the Adidas KB8, and it was Bryant's first signature shoe with the brand. The shoe had a futuristic design that was influenced by the Audi TT Roadster, a sports car that Bryant owned at the time.

The Adidas Crazy 1 has been re-released several times over the years, in different colorways and collaborations. One of the most classic colorways is the "Lakers Away," which showcases the team's colors in black, purple, and gold. The colorway debuted in 1997, and it has been revived in 2023 to honor Bryant's legacy and impact on basketball culture.

Take a look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via HoopsHeaven)

The "Lakers Away" variant is a retro basketball sneaker that pays homage to the late Kobe Bryant's early days as an Adidas athlete. The shoe features a futuristic design inspired by the stated car model, with a molded upper, a TPU heel panel, and a foam midsole. The color scheme is a nod to Bryant's former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, with black, purple, and gold accents throughout.

The shoe was part of the Adidas Feet You Wear series, which aimed to provide natural motion and stability for the foot. The shoe also had a unique lacing system that wrapped around the ankle for a snug fit.

The shoe label is reviving the iconic colorways of the silhouette to celebrate Bryant's legacy and influence on basketball culture. The sneakers also serve as a source of inspiration for some of Adidas' latest basketball models, such as the Crazy IIInfinity and Superteam 2000 S.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Adidas Crazy 1 launch that is set for the upcoming month. For quick updates regarding the release, you can easily subscribe to the brand’s website.

