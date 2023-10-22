The Simpsons x Adidas Rivalry 86 Low “Treehouse of Horror” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Adidas seems to have no plans on slowing down its collaborative releases with the globally renowned cartoon series The Simpsons. The sneaker fraternity is now getting ready to welcome the duo's yet another sneaker design inspired by the "Treehouse of Horror" series of The Simpsons.

The shoe label's famous Rivalry 86 Low silhouette will be dressed in a "Treehouse of Horror" ensemble this Halloween season.

The Simpsons x Adidas Original Rivalry 86 Low “Treehouse of Horror” will be available for purchase on October 25, 2023, as reported by Sole Retriever. They will be offered via select Adidas locations, online, and at the websites of other retailers.

As of the time this article was written, there has been no announcement made regarding pricing details.

The Simpsons x Adidas Original Rivalry 86 Low “Treehouse of Horror” shoes will be offered with different lace sets and stickers

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Adidas Original Rivalry Low sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Adidas and The Simpsons are at it one more time, this time featuring the Rivalry 86 Low design, continuing their renowned partnership from the past. Earlier in the month, sneaker enthusiasts cherished a three-pack of sneakers that were designed to look like characters from the Itchy, Scratchy, and Poochie show.

In the meantime, the most recent shoe derives its inspiration for its design from the infamous "Treehouse of Horror" series. It is the yearly series of the cartoon franchise, which includes episodes made for the Halloween season every year. This duo pays tribute to Treehouse of Horror VII, the installment in which Hugo, Bart's nemesis and evil twin, steals the show.

The footwear features a canvas and leather structure that is doused in a shade of orange that is predominant, with yellow, blue, and white accents dispersed throughout. It is meant to resemble the clothing that Bart and Hugo typically wear. The medial midfoot is dominated by bright yellow tumbled leather that is accented by a red sewn gash.

The vamp and Adidas' Three Stripes are elegantly adorned with white leather. It brings to mind the mark Bart finds on his own body during the course of the episode. One can find a blue sockliner nestled up against an insole that is co-branded by Adidas and The Simpsons.

The shoe's rope lace fasteners are reminiscent of the rope that Hugo pulls to hold down Bart, and the footwear's inside tongue tags include photos of Bart on the left and Hugo on the right. A clean-looking white rubber sole block completes the style of the shoe.

Fans are not only immersed in the story through the sneaker itself but also through the packaging, which features text from Treehouse of Horror and drawings of various characters. Fish head stickers are abundant throughout the box, serving as a cute nod to the past and a reminder of Hugo's offbeat culinary creations.

For those unfamiliar, Adidas Original Rivalry Low debuted as a basketball shoe, but the style quickly gained acclaim among other creative communities, particularly among punk rock bands. As a result, this factor was crucial to the shoe's success.

Mark your calendars for the new The Simpsons x Adidas Rivalry 86 Low “Treehouse of Horror” shoes that will supposedly arrive in the next few days. To receive instant alerts on the launch of these joint sneakers, you can sign up on the shoe label’s website.