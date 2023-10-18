The Simpsons x Adidas NMD_G1 "Homer Simpson" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the recent launch of Homer Simpson’s meme-inspired Stan Smith shoe, Adidas and the Simpsons have once again teamed up for another fresh Homer Simpson-inspired makeover of the Adidas NMD_G1 model. For the latest launch, they dressed the shoe in the characteristic hues of the stated fictional character.

The new The Simpsons x Adidas NMD_G1 "Homer Simpson" colorway is projected to enter the sneaker market sometime during November 2023, as stated by House of Heat and other sources. These shoes will be offered with a retail price label of $150 per pair. Interested readers can locate them online as well as offline via Adidas and its affiliated retail merchants.

The Simpsons x Adidas NMD_G1 "Homer Simpson" sneakers are detailed with blue and tan hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Homer Simpson themed shoes (Image via Adidas)

Adidas and The Simpsons are continuing their legacy of collaboration by setting off on a new adventure through Springfield. In the process, they hope to turn the world of sneakers into a blank page for animated narrative.

Following a string of landmark releases, such as a trio of drops devoted to Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie, the setting is now ready for an exciting new themed launch: the NMD_G1. The NMD_G1 model has been redesigned through the prism of the ever-lovable character Homer Simpson.

Character creativity meets sneaker design in this limited-edition version of the Adidas NMD_G1, which is a fitting homage to the combination of the two. At first look, the color scheme appears to be a tribute to the Simpson patriarch, with hues that allude to the well-known complexion and outfit of Homer Simpson.

Homer's work on earlier versions of Stan Smith serves as evidence that this is not his typical endeavor. In its place, the footwear takes a more in-depth and individualistic dive into the wider universe of the character.

The yellow underlay of the silhouette is surrounded by a kaleidoscope of blue and tan hues. Homer Simpson, the centerpiece of this sneaker design, is depicted with a childlike sense of wonder on one side and an approachable, chill demeanor on the other.

But what really wins the show are the legendary exclamations "D'oh!" and "Woo Hoo!" These expressions have reverberated beyond the TV screen and have now found an appropriate place on the tongue of the sneaker.

The insole further extends this interaction with the fans through the iconic logos of The Simpsons and Adidas. All of this is sitting on top of the comfort-promising Boost sole unit. On the rear side, these emblems are located on the shoe's heel counter.

Add the The Simpsons x Adidas NMD_G1 "Homer Simpson" iteration to your watchlist, as they will be accessible in the next few weeks. Stay tuned to the shoe brand’s website for timely alerts on their arrival.

However, the NMD_G1 is not the only shoe that pays tribute to the beloved cartoon series. It is part of the trilogy planned for the month of November. The aforementioned sneaker will be dropped alongside Forum Low and the AdiFOM Superstar variations. The Forum Low will be marked with a $120 price tag, while AdiFOM Superstar is priced at $90 for each pair.

Every item in the trilogy weaves in parts from The Simpsons' opening sequence, resulting in an assortment that embraces not just characters but also events.