The Simpsons X Adidas “Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie” sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, has once again launched a series of unique shoes inspired by 'The Simpsons' under its Originals subdivision. This new twist in the Adidas Rivalry series steals the show, borrowing inspiration from the hilarious trio of Itchy, Scratchy, and Poochie. Following the release of Homer Simpson Stan Smith, the cooperation deepens by going into a famous episode that presented the public to the Poochie.

Make sure you pencil in the dates for the much-anticipated release on October 7. These Simpson-themed sneakers will be available for purchase on adidas.com and other select retailers. The retail prices for the Pro Model "Poochie" and the Rivalry Low "Itchy" are $130 USD, while the Rivalry High "Scratchy" is priced at $140 USD.

The Simpsons X Adidas “Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie” sneaker pack offers three intriguing footwear options

Adidas X Simpsons “Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie” sneaker pack with characters' depiction on heels. (Image via Adidas)

Using the Rivalry High model as a canvas, Three Stripes successfully conveys the true spirit of Scratchy in its characteristic tint. The sneaker adopts a dark gray and white color scheme. The Rivalry Low sneaker, on the other hand, includes bright colors inspired by Itchy, the mischievous mouse. The shoe is crafted from leather, suede, and rubber material and painted in blue, white, and orange.

The attention to detail is evident in the embroidered illustration on the lateral heel. Both pairs of sneakers possess tongue tags exhibiting the characters and are placed on a cream-white sole, creating a minimalist and sophisticated aesthetic for these character-driven designs.

Poochie, the beloved dog, gets its own Pro Model 80 in a striking combination of black, white, and orange. The upper of the sneaker comprises a leather finish, predominantly in black, complemented by a cream-colored rubberized shell toe. The orange shade covers the suede-made tongue, the laces, and the Adidas branding on the tongue.

The sneaker comes with a medial side zipper for convenient on-and-off functionality. The heel tab of this shoe gets a special touch of purple suede, boasting the Originals logo in orange. The final details of this sneaker design consist of a square pattern on the sockliner, and a debossed reference to Poochie on the lateral heel.

By collaborating with "The Simpsons" franchise, Team Three Stripes continues to uphold a track record for creativity and teamwork. The shoe label has successfully transitioned its iconic models from the staples of the basketball courts of the 1980s to the street fashion statement of today. This exciting partnership aims to evoke feelings of nostalgia and humor among sneaker enthusiasts and avid followers of the beloved animated series.

The characters mentioned are widely recognized for their persistent fights and comedic conduct on 'The Krusty the Clown' Show, a beloved television segment of Bart and Lisa Simpson. Notably, the essence of the characters is not limited to the sneakers, but the pack is also presented in unique packaging that resembles the iconic TV of the Simpson family.

The "Rivalry" and "Pro Model" collections include sneakers inspired by classic basketball shoes from the 1980s. The sneakers often demonstrate a vintage-inspired aesthetic that offers enhanced ankle support and stability. Throughout their existence, both iconic lineups have been featured in numerous iterations as a result of various collaborations. The latest partnership between The Simpsons and Adidas continues to draw in sneaker enthusiasts.