When could be Anthony Edwards' signature shoe release date? All we know about the Adidas AE1 so far

Anthony Edwards getting his own sneaker line was just a matter of time given his meteoric rise to fame. In just three seasons in the NBA, the forward has already been looked at as the cornerstone of the Minnesota Timberwolves. And now, Adidas has locked in a new shoe line, which Edwards will sport at some stage in the 2023-24 season.

Following the debut of his shoe in Atlanta, Edwards rocked his new kicks during the Timberwolves media day, wearing the teal/aqua and black version of the shoe, labeled "New Wave."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the peach-pink interaction that was showcased by Adidas a few days ago, the colorway based on the team's colors doesn't come off as a huge surprise. But that look has created all the buzz on social media, with fans eagerly anticipating the release date.

At the time of writing, the AE1s are slated to release sometime in December 2023. The design has gained so much traction that fans are already calling it the best pair of sneakers since Derrick Rose's era.

More about Anthony Edwards' sneaker line

Sneaker News detailed more about the shoe's construction and the technology that went into the making of the AE1:

"Much like his game in transition, Anthony Edwards' debut signature echoes a blurred cohesion of speed and fluidity. Exploring a supple knit base layer and split tongue construction, the AE1 introduces a parametric, precision-melded TPU overlay that helps contain Edward’s multi-directional movements while providing ventilated breathability.

"Adhering to the baseline function of the BYW Select – which Edward’s particularly favored last season – the AE1 follows suit in the brand’s premium on-court offerings featuring a packaged BOOST cushioning system underfoot and directional herringbone blades throughout the tread."

It looks like Adidas has left nothing to chance in ensuring that its athletes have the best piece of gear to bring out their A-game.

Anthony Edwards who sizzled last season, taking Minnesota to the playoffs and then showed off his potential at the recently-concluded FIBA World Cup, will now have a chance to make a mark with his top-of-the-line sneakers.

It has been an upward run for Anthony Edwards. He averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 2022-23, his best numbers in his three seasons in the league. This resulted in the front office giving him a five-year, $260 million deal. He has shown to be the team's X-factor, and now time will tell if he can keep that consistency going.