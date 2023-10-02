The Simpsons x Adidas Rivalry Low 86 "Treehouse Of Horrors" sneakers: Price and more details explored

For this Halloween season, Adidas Rivalry Low 86 will come dressed in bright orange, yellow, and blue colors, featuring the Treehouse of Horrors Halloween episode in The Simpsons. The sneaker model and the animated TV series are both from the 80s', which continue to be fan favorites. While the sneaker model is known for its classic features as a basketball sneaker, The Simpsons is popular for its quirky humor.

Combining these two, The Simpsons x Adidas Rivalry Low 86 "Treehouse Of Horrors" sneakers will be released in October 2023. The exact release date hasn't been disclosed by the sneaker label yet, although the retail price for the pair has been reported to be $130. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the sneaker pair from the official website of Adidas and other selected sneaker retailers.

The Simpsons x Adidas Rivalry Low 86 "Treehouse Of Horrors" sneakers will come in men's sizes

Simpsons x Adidas Rivalry Low '86 "Treehouse Of Horrors" sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Adidas has created a limited-edition colorway of Adidas Rivalry Low 86 for the approaching Halloween holiday, drawing inspiration from Bart Simpson's evil brother Hugo, who made his debut in an episode of The Simpsons, titled Treehouse Of Horrors VII, in 1996. The eldest Simpson child was, in fact, one of the conjoined twins linked at the side of the torso.

However, the twin on the right side of the body displayed signs of aggression at birth, almost immediately biting his brother. As a result, Marge, Homer, and Dr. Hibbert were forced to make the tough decision to separate the two. The "evil" twin was locked away in the attic and forced to eat fish heads, while Bart was brought up as any other child.

Hugo eventually cornered Bart and attempted to bind him up with surgical thread. Although his schemes were foiled in the nick of time, the family soon learned that Bart, not Hugo, was the true evil twin because of the scar on his right side. Homer and Marge Simpson chose to adopt Hugo and leave Bart tied up in the attic in a move as wacky as any other episode of The Simpsons.

The Simpsons x Adidas Rivalry Low 86 "Treehouse Of Horrors" sneakers are made from a combination of materials, all of which contribute to its final appearance of a vivid orange hue working together in unison. The shoe is primarily constructed out of canvas, high-quality leather, and distressed textiles. This is done as a tribute to the spirit of Bart Simpson and his evil twin brother Hugo, from whom he was brutally separated at birth.

Meanwhile, the fine leather upper of the Adidas Rivalry Low 86 sneakers was influenced by Bart, and Hugo's influence can be seen on the rough textile outer. Hugo is also referenced by the creepy red scar needlework, which was directly inspired by the character.

To add to the one-of-a-kind quality of the sneaker, the bespoke tongue labels have been designed to coordinate with the inside lining, and the shoes come packaged in a limited-edition The Simpsons box with three different sets of laces.

For decades, Adidas Rivalry Low 86 sneakers have been given special makeovers and colorways. This Adidas sneaker model has a timeless design that has helped the brand to gain huge popularity among sneakerheads as well as fashionistas. To grab the latest version of the shoe, keep an eye on Adidas' official site to know the exact release date in October.