4 best upcoming Adidas sneakers in September 2023

The best upcoming Adidas sneakers this September are going to showcase a beautiful blend of traditional silhouettes and innovative design. From the streets of TikTok to the glitz of red carpets, Adidas is redefining the sneaker game in 2023. The Three Stripes brand has undeniably made a significant impact in the world of sneaker enthusiasts wherever you turn.

This month, Adidas continues its trajectory with a promising lineup that is sure to excite enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. The release calendar for September 2023 boasts some of the best upcoming Adidas sneakers that are going to be an excellent choice for your wardrobe.

Each of the sneakers resonates with the brand's history of forward-thinking designs and its adaptability to modern trends. Here's a closer look at the 4 best upcoming Adidas sneakers, their details, and why they are generating so much buzz. Let's take a look.

4 best upcoming Adidas sneakers this September you can't miss

1) Adidas Rivalry 86 Low Semi Impact Orange

Expand Tweet

The Adidas Rivalry 86 Low Semi Impact Orange is priced at $120 and has a release date of September 6, 2023. The shoe boasts a colorway of cloud white, core Black, and semi-impact orange.

Those eager to own this pair can look forward to its launch by participating in raffles and awaiting the official unveiling.

2) Adidas LG2 SPZL Liam Gallagher Bottle Green

Expand Tweet

Next, the Adidas LG2 SPZL Liam Gallagher Bottle Green will be available for $130. Set to release on September 8, 2023, it features a colorway of cream white, collegiate Green, and off-white.

Adidas LG2 SPZL Liam Gallagher Bottle Green (Image via @AllaboutRKID)

Sneaker lovers can anticipate this drop by entering the various raffles and waiting for the official release.

3) Adidas Crazy 8 Team Orange

Expand Tweet

The Adidas Crazy 8 Team Orange is another anticipated release, priced at $150. With a vibrant colorway of Team Orange, cloud white, and Team Light Blue, this sneaker is expected to be a hit among sneakerheads.

Adidas Crazy 8 Team Orange (Image via Getty)

Set to drop on September 16, 2023, fans can secure their pair through raffle entries and the official release. Save the dates, and this pair is going to be a perfect fusion of style and functionality.

4) Adidas Trae Young 3 Team Dark Green

Here comes one of the best upcoming Adidas sneakers to be released in September 2023. The Adidas Trae Young 3 Team Dark Green carries a price tag of $150, which can be considered a good investment for the future.

Adidas Trae Young 3 Team Dark Green (Image via Getty)

Although its release date is yet to be determined, the shoe flaunts a striking colorway of Team dark green, gold metallic, and arctic fusion. While awaiting the confirmed launch date, sneaker lovers can participate in raffles and keep an eye on official announcements.

The Legacy of Adidas

Adidas, originating from Herzogenaurach, Germany, was founded on August 18th, 1949 by Adolf Adi Dassler. The brand's iconic three-stripe logo and trefoil symbol have become synonymous with sportswear excellence.

Adidas has always been at the forefront of innovation, from pioneering football boots with replaceable studs in the 1954 World Cup to creating cultural ripples with the Superstar shoes in the basketball and hip-hop communities.

Their collaborations with luminaries like Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and Stella McCartney and their unwavering commitment to sustainable and groundbreaking technology, such as the Boost cushioning and Futurecraft series, have solidified their global icon status.

Adidas's evolution from its establishment in 1949 to its current dominance in 2023 has been truly remarkable. This September's best upcoming Adidas sneakers are deeply connected with the brand's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and staying relevant.

As we await the best upcoming Adidas sneakers, one thing is certain: Adidas continues to intertwine the worlds of sports, fashion, and culture in ways few brands can.