Fans complain about the solid-hued Adidas x Pharrell Samba Humanrace sneakers: "Does he know it's okay to use more than 1 color?"

The Adidas x Pharrell Samba Humanrace sneakers have become a topic of discussion and intrigue among sneaker enthusiasts. This collaboration between renowned musician Pharrell Williams and Adidas reflects a creative partnership that has been flourishing for years.

However, the latest release from this iconic duo has stirred a wave of negative reactions from fans, primarily due to its color scheme.

Fan commenting on Adidas x Pharrell Samba Humanrace sneakers (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks) Fans talking about Adidas and Pharrell Samba Humanrace sneakers (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

The collaboration between Adidas and Pharrell began in 2014, and since then, the duo has released numerous collections of sneakers and apparel, all marked by bright colors, bold patterns, and unique details. The Humanrace Samba Colours collection, available in solid hues of white, black, and terracotta, is expected to be an embodiment of Pharrell's unique style and creativity.

The Adidas x Pharrell Samba Humanrace sneakers are set to be released on August 12, with a price tag of $200.

The Adidas x Pharrell Samba Humanrace sneakers leave netizens unimpressed with their lack of colors

The Adidas x Pharrell Samba Humanrace sneakers pay homage to the original Samba from 1949. These sneakers feature Adidas' signature three-stripe branding, decorated with zig-zag stitching.

The classic T-toe design is rendered in leather, and the midsole is housed in rubber, providing extra grip and traction. A massive tongue adds to the unique design, accompanied by genuine rawhide laces left unfinished for a sartorial touch.

The information about the sneakers on the official website of Humanrace is as follows:

"Pharrell and Adidas Originals introduce an elevated reconstruction of the Samba as a celebration of the rich history of adidas football. Made with premium leather and suede in a Cloud White and Night Grey colorway."

While some fans have praised the Adidas x Pharrell Samba Humanrace sneakers for the elegance of the solid colors, most found them too pricey and even called them “horrible."

Fans talking about Adidas and Pharrell Samba Humanrace sneakers (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

Fans' comment on Adidas and Pharrell Samba Humanrace sneakers (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

With the anticipation surrounding the release, these sneakers have added a new chapter to the legacy of Adidas and Pharrell. Their simplistic, solid-hued design may have divided opinions, but they are bound to find their place in the market, reflecting the creative force of two giants in fashion and music.