Nike Air Force 1 Low "Cream Vintage Green" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is continuously being recreated in new, seasonally appropriate color combinations, which is a testament to Nike's ageless design ethos. The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Cream Vintage Green" variant is slated to be released by the Swoosh label as we inch closer to the holidays in 2023. The entire iteration is wrapped up in a Cream II/Earth-Vintage Green-Sail-Gum Medium Brown color scheme.

There is no announced release date for the "Cream Vintage Green" hue of the Nike Air Force 1 Low. However, it will likely debut around the 2023 holiday season, as reported by trusted blogs like Sole Retriever.

The suggested retail price for each pair of these subtle yet tough sneakers is $135. These pairs will be offered for sale at select networked retail locations, including Nike's physical and virtual stores, the SNKRS app, and a few others, following their debut.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Cream Vintage Green" shoes are topped with speckled lace sets

Here's a detailed look at the new AF1 Cream Vintage Green colorway (Image via Nike)

The origins as well as progression of Air Force 1 silhouette to become the streetwear staple is underlined on the Nike's website in the following manner:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It further reads,

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The new addition to Nike's iconic Air Force 1 collection, that perfectly captures the season's balance of flair and toughness, will be unveiled as the holiday season draws near.

The latest version of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is given a robust aesthetic that suggests endurance without losing style, thanks to the use of a variety of materials, such as premium suede, ballistic mesh, and tumbled leather. A soft Cream color decorates the mudguard and eyestays, along with heel counter overlays, laying the groundwork for additional deeper tones.

Warmth is added to the design by the textured leather Swooshes as well as the mesh inner lining. In the meanwhile, Vintage Green is used as a ballistic mesh material to lend both color and texture to the toe box and quarter panels.

Take a closer look at the heel areas of the footwear (Image via Nike)

Speckled lace fasteners and AF1-branded lace dubraes, together with a Sail midsole and a traditional Gum rubber outer sole unit, round out the design. The end result is a shoe that captures the spirit of the great outdoors and is thoughtfully designed for the modern adventurer.

In the next months of 2023, keep an eye out for the arrival of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Cream Vintage Green" footwear. Fans who are positive they must own a pair of these fashionable footwear pieces can receive alerts regarding this particular colorway by joining the Nike webpage or by using the SNKRS app.