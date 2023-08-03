Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Native Tribal" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 is available in a special edition just for Native American Heritage Month as part of the Oregon Swoosh's "Native" collection. The new iteration will be wrapped in a White/Midnight Navy-Sail-University Red-Clear Jade color palette.

Every year on November 1, Native American Heritage Month honors great Native Americans who contributed to improving the country.

Even though the brand has not made any official announcements about when to expect the Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Native Tribal" sneakers, Sole Retriever and some other media outlets believe that they will release somewhere around the holiday season this year.

These sneakers will only be available in women's sizes and have an estimated retail price of $120 per pair. The shoes will also be available for purchase on the SNKRS app, Nike's physical stores, online stores, and a variety of other affiliated retail sites.

Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Native Tribal" shoes are covered in vibrant motifs and colorful overlays

The late legendary designer Peter Moore, who was working for the Swoosh company, helped bring the iconic Dunk style of sneakers onto the scene for the first time in 1985.

The Dunk design quickly became prevalent among students in college and basketball fans due to its inexpensive rate and two-toned coloring. People in the skateboarding and lifestyle communities were also drawn to the sneaker. The Swoosh website states:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Native Tribal," which will be available exclusively to women, is another example of Nike's commitment to diversity and inclusivity. Nike has helped Native American and Indigenous communities in North America by implementing the N7 fund, which has awarded more than $8 million in grants to various organizations and communities. The special edition NSW aims to honor these communities as well.

The legendary Nike Dunk Low sneaker model underwent a bold transformation for the women's category with the introduction of the Dunk Low Disrupt, which has oversized features along with unique embellishments. This "Native Tribal" version features a striking color scheme as well as elaborate embellishments with different tribal patterns embroidered on its top leather panels.

These designs, which are depicted in red, mint, and blue hues, complement a canvas of white and cream tones. An unconventional lacing system and inverted eyelets, which put a fresh spin on the classic Nike Dunk Low form, add another dimension to the shoe's distinctive look.

Additional panels close to the heel, various Swoosh emblems, and a metallic silver Nike Swoosh-branded lace dubrae that matches the Swoosh-heavy representation on the tongue are further details.

Resellology @TheResellology Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 “Native” releasing in the coming weeks on nike.com and at select Nike brand retailers for $120. pic.twitter.com/LL1WPzQfst

On the heel tab, we notice a red, white, and blue tassel. The white midsole, along with the semi-transparent sail outer sole unit, complete the look. The rope that comes with the package has a colorful tassel attached to it.

The new women's Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Native Tribal" version is anticipated to come later this year, so shoe aficionados are advised to continue keeping an eye out for it.

Get the SNKRS app or sign up on the brand's official site for push notifications as they become available for purchase if you're worried about missing out on the release of these quirky sneakers.