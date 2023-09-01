5 best Adidas sneakers with high resale value 

When it comes to sneaker culture, the best Adidas sneakers have consistently been a beacon of innovative design. The fusion of comfort, style, and the allure of limited editions has led to a surge in the resale value of many of their iconic models.

As avid sneaker enthusiasts hunt for the best Adidas sneakers, it's evident that certain pairs rise above the rest, not just in terms of design but in their potential to provide lucrative returns.

Adidas, over the years, has combined design and brand prestige to yield silhouettes that don't just elevate personal style but also make a fashion statement. From collaborations with celebrities and fashion houses to solo ventures, the Three Stripes brand has succeeded in creating a remarkable footprint in this realm.

With that said, let's dive into the best Adidas sneakers with high resale value.

Best Adidas sneakers with high resale value you cannot miss out on

1) Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 Triple Black

Expand Tweet

Released on Saturday, December 19, 2015, at a retail price of $350, these sneakers have seen an impressive appreciation, with the resale value hovering around $1,080. Kanye West's take on the Yeezy Boost 750 brought forth a blend of high-quality suede, velcro straps, perforated vamps, and side zippers, making it a paragon of elegance and comfort.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 Triple Black (Image via Twitter/@SevenAlien7)

The Triple Black colorway, which is an all-black embodiment, stands as a testament to the shoe's avant-garde structure. Arguably, it remains one of the finest in the Yeezy lineup, fetching high resale prices.

2) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V1 Turtledove

Expand Tweet

Retailing initially at $200 and debuting on Saturday, June 27, 2015, the Turtledove has risen in the resale market to an astonishing average of $1,300. Marking the evolution of Adidas Yeezy since the renowned Boost 750, this sneaker exudes a legendary aura with its iconic grey Primeknit upper and the 350's trademark black design.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V1 Turtledove (Image via Getty)

The 2022 “Turtle Dove” return stirred nostalgia while maintaining its charm with authentic features and finishes.

3) Adidas NMD R1 Bape Olive Camo

Expand Tweet

Released on November 26, 2016, a day after the Black Friday rush, the Adidas NMD R1 Bape Olive Camo effortlessly fuses the iconic design cues of both brands. Featuring the coveted Boost sole and dressed in BAPE’s signature “1st camo” in a rich olive shade, the sneaker boasts a lightweight mesh construction for utmost comfort.

Adidas NMD R1 Bape Olive Camo (Image via Twitter/@retrozone841)

A crisp white Three Stripes design on the side panel adds contrast, enhancing its aesthetic appeal. Given the NMD's universal allure combined with BAPE’s loyal fan base, this sneaker was an instant hit and quickly sold out. It currently fetches resell prices as high as $630.

4) Adidas NMD HU Pharrell Y.O.U. N.E.R.D

Expand Tweet

Sporting a retail price of $240 and unveiled on April 11, 2017, the collaboration with Pharrell Williams on this all-black NMD Hu Trail is both visually captivating and sentimentally profound.

Adidas NMD HU Pharrell Y.O.U. N.E.R.D (Image via Twitter/@petagadgetcom)

The reflective silver inscriptions "Y.O.U." and "N.E.R.D." on each shoe are a striking feature, and the sneaker's limited availability during its debut made it a highly sought-after item.

5) Balenciaga x Adidas Stan Smith White

Expand Tweet

Retailing at a staggering $850 and introduced on March 11, 2022, this collaboration with Balenciaga reimagines the iconic Stan Smith. As one of the best Adidas sneakers, its design encapsulates a vintage look, with the shoe appearing worn and flat, complemented by chiseled and distressed leathers.

Balenciaga x Adidas Stan Smith White (Image via Twitter/@kawamurajumpei)

This rare piece of artistry has managed to transcend its initial cost, reselling for more than $1,000.

In the ever-evolving sneaker world, where designs and trends shift rapidly, the best Adidas sneakers have remained steadfast in their allure, proving to be not just style statements but also wise investments.

The Adidas sneakers on this list are some of the best, and they continue to create waves by echoing Adidas's legacy of innovation, collaboration, and an undying connection with sneaker aficionados. Whether worn, displayed, or traded, these shoes stand as emblems of craft, culture, and charisma.