Adidas Spring / Summer Road Cycling Collection: Release date and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant is offering their consumers a new and improved spring/summer Adidas road cycling collection, which is designed for cyclists. The latest Spring/Summer 2023 collection is updating the previously introduced Road cycling range and introducing the latest sneaker model, Road Cycling Shoes 2.0.

The latest Spring / Summer 2023 collection features an apparel collection that's inclusive for women and designed to help attract more people towards the sport. The apparel collection is constructed out of AEROREADY and WIND.RDY fabrics.

The entire Summer Spring 2023 collection is inspired by the ethos of driving cycling collectives around the world. The collection was released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on February 20, 2023.

More about the newly released Adidas Spring / Summer Road Cycling Collection

The newly released Spring / Summer Road Cycling Collection offers apparel, accessories, and footwear items (Image via Adidas)

Road cycling is all about how one progresses and about how cyclists follow a constant pursuit for stronger rides and longer adventures. The sport welcomes everyone to participate, and the latest Road Cycling collection is continuing the trend. The Spring Summer 2023 collection was designed using feedback from experienced and new cyclists alike.

The collection further helps the community to be on the move and people clip in to the power of cycling. The latest cycling range by the three stripes label helps in keeping cyclists light in the saddle, offering wind protection on breezy and cool days with its WIND.RDY technology and keeping the rider's body sweat free with AEROREADY fabrics.

In an official press release, Lavinia Schuster, Product Manager of three stripes label's cycling sub-department, said:

“Cycling groups are springing up everywhere, bringing more people on to the roads than ever before – and Adidas wants to help push this change. That’s why this new road collection isn’t just about boosting performance but also providing products that are more accessible, from inclusive sizing for women and extra comfort on the bike, to price points that work for more cyclists.”

Campaign imagery for the latest Cycling collection (Image via Adidas)

The brand-new Road Cycling 2.0 shoes are built on the performance of its iconic siblings for a comfortable and supportive fit. The shoe model keeps the feet of riders fresh and powerful. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of ripstop knitted material.

The shoe is kept supportive and helps in air circulation. The shoe adds a new punch-hole lacing system, which provides a clean look. The latest collection's apparel pieces offer a soft-touch short sleeve cycling tees, which is made out of AEROREADY fabric, which adapts to the movement.

The collection also offers a packable WIND.RDY Cycling Gilet, which is a perfect additional layer for windy days.

Latest SS23 Road Cycling collection (Image via Adidas)

The collection also features Padded Cycling Bib Shorts, Cycling Caps, and more. The shorts are made light weight to maintain endurance and features supportive, dual-density pads that can absorb vibrations. The shorts are made out of AEROREADY fabric, which helps keep the legs dry and comfortable for longer.

The collection is inspired by driving cycling collectives around the world. Three of these inspiring groups include the London-based cycling club, Velociposse; Dubai's non-conformist cycling collective, Gaijin; and New York City's championing crew, KnightRyders.

