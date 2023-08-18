Adidas Crazy 8 "orange/cream" Colorways, where to buy, price release date, and other details

Adidas Crazy 8 series is set to launch another color in September. The German sportswear brand is set to have back-to-back launches on the Kobe sneaker lines to commemorate Kobe Day, which falls on August 24, 2023.

The new colorway will be set in a combination of orange and white with sky-blue interruptions on the interior area. While the shoe does look have a slightly strange look, it also has multiple futuristic technology infusions. The Orange and Cream colorway of the shoe will be available at Adidas stores for $150 when they are released on September 16, 2023

The round-edged sneaker from the Adidas Kobe series is back to commemorate Kobe Day

The beginning of Kobe 8 was a big achievement for 17-year-old Kobe Bryant. The capabilities of the legend were recognized by Adidas when he was playing for high school. It was in 1996 that the executive of the brand Sonny Vacarro approached Bryant to join them for his first signature shoe line.

For the first year, Kobe played in Adidas's general model, and Kobe 8 was launched the next year with a slightly different-looking shape. However, the designer Erik Lund Nielson wanted to align the sneaker design with the car designs.

In the Eastbay catalog, the designer explained that the key to the design was a collaboration between the "automotive industry and the footwear industry." He noted that that was "inspired by a unique design approach." Nielson added that although traditional footwear designs start "with the last and build outwards," they started The Kobe from the outside in.

“The quality materials married with a unique design approach have led to one of the most innovative basketball shoes to hit the market in recent history,” the designer had said.

After Kobe 8, another two launches Kobe 1 and 2 came to this sneaker library. However, the last model did not bring much satisfaction to the legend and he wanted to discard it which led to a sour relationship between Bryant and the brand.

Soon, Kobe decided to leave the German sportswear brand and join Nike. The brand, meanwhile, wanted to continue the sneaker model and named it "Crazy 8" as Kobe 8's moniker. Crazy 8 has been a real artifact among the '90s shoes as the design and innovation were quite futuristic.

When Nike was producing sneakers in clean designs, Kobe 8 came with a cumbersome plot. The midsole is the most accentuated part of the sneaker which has a zig-zag pattern and a rubber-featured midsole that holds the shoe tightly for better support during intense jumping sessions.

In this new colorway, the hyped midsole is accented in orange with the white outer sole having herringbone patterns for better traction. The upper is featured in sued material and several leather panels are layered in white to round off the look.

The ankle and the heel section have a knitted sky blue infusion and the branding can be seen on the tongue and lateral parts of the sneaker. However, the Kobe shoe has another branding representing the trefoil logo of Adidas on the heel section in knit work.

Crazy 8, which was originally known as Kobe 8, is slated to drop another colorway soon, which would be a Cream one. It is worth noting that the first pair of the Crazy 8 series was dropped on August 15, 2023, in a black and white colorway, which replicated Kobe's original one.

As mentioned earlier, the Orange and Cream shoe is set to be launched on September 16, 2023, at a price tag of $150 and will be available in select stores of the brand.