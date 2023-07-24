The Adidas Yeezy QNTM is a widely recognized sneaker style developed in conjunction with the multi-hyphenate Kanye West. It has a modern layout along with high-quality materials. The high-top Yeezy QNTM shoes have a sophisticated yet striking appearance. Cozy knitted textiles and synthetic materials are used to create its mild "Cream" tint for the ideal fit.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the Adidas Yeezy Quantum "Cream" shoes should go on sale later this year. However, the brand has yet to provide an official release date. The pairs will be sold through the company's CONFIRMED app as well as a few other relevant offline and online retail sites. At retail, it is anticipated that they will cost $250 for a pair.

Adidas Yeezy QNTM “Cream” shoes are accentuated with hits of black all over

Kanye West's separation from the German athletic company is now open to everyone. The rapper's nine-year affiliation with Adidas was terminated in October of last year as a consequence of his antisemitic comments.

Following the rapper's departure, a large part of the duo's inventory was not released for purchase and, Adidas is planning to sell them in 2023. The first batch was launched in May 2023, and the second sneaker lineup will arrive in the coming weeks.

Adidas' Yeezy Quantum design stands out in the world of sneaker fashion as a controversial yet definitely influential design. Despite its divisive style and predominately monochrome hues, the sneaker has become popular among aficionados due to its comfortable and daring layout.

The upcoming Adidas Yeezy Quantum "Cream" is a tribute to the silhouette's developing design philosophy. The model showcases a new colorway while maintaining its core design elements.

The Adidas Yeezy QNTM Cream is mostly covered in cream tones. Its exterior is made of TPU, Primeknit, suede, and neoprene. The wavy Primeknit component is highlighted in a milky cream color, whereas the synthetic suede toe box has a delicate brown hue. A translucent TPU layer that is sandwiched between the knit as well as the knit displays a silver 3M reflective band.

The heel counter has a 3M reflective part, and the collar and heel portions are decorated in a variety of white and cream tones. The light-toned color scheme is neatly offset with a black tongue flap as well as matching laces. The herringbone-patterned outsole ensures the best traction, while the creamy rubber midsole, which houses Adidas' renowned extended Boost padding, maximizes comfort.

Fans of Yeezy are urged to keep an eye out for any upcoming Adidas Yeezy QNTM "Cream" shoe releases in the upcoming months of this year. For timely notifications on arrival dates and other details on the colorway and renditions of the model, sneakerheads can keep an on the company's official website or download its CONFIRMED app.

In addition to the aforementioned "Cream" rendition, the Adidas Yeezy is also expected to introduce the QNTM sneaker model in a "Hi-res Orange" outfit. This version will be completely covered in the namesake bright orange attire, which will be accented with hints of black on the uppers. Additionally, they will be made available for $250 per pair.

The "Hi-res Orange" variant's confirmed release date is a mystery, but it will be available through the brand's CONFIRMED app and a number of other partner retailers.