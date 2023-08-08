Nike Sabrina 1 "Apple Green" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has continued to remain at the top for the last few decades.

The swoosh label has gained recognition in the field of basketball, as it has signed multiple deals with iconic basketball players. Most recently, the label has also stepped foot in the WNBA, where it signed Sabrina Ionescu.

The swoosh label will debut Sabrina 1 basketball shoes in its lineage in September 2023. Moreover, it will be the first time for any female basketball player to have her own signature shoe line.The latest colorway to be unveiled by the label is Sabrina 1 "Apple Green," which comes clad in vibrant hues.

The pair is clad in a loud green hue and will immediately catch the eyes of sneakerheads. The swoosh label hasn't announced a release date for the Sabrina 1 "Apple Green" sneakers yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in Fall 2023,

More about upcoming Nike Sabrina 1 "Apple Green" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Sabrina 1 "Apple Green" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The WNBA New York Liberty star player and American professional basketball player Sabrina Ionescu is making history as she collaborates with the swoosh label and becomes the first female basketball player to release her signature shoe.

The upcoming Sabrina 1 sneaker model is designed to give maximal comfort and support to basketball players. The weight of the sneakers is kept light despite full length react cushioning and zoom air unit in the forefoot.

The sneaker model is designed to inspire the next generation of hoopers both on and off the court. In a press release, vice-president of Global Women's team and Organized Sports Keey Sobol said:

“Ionescu is the first women’s basketball player to deliver a unisex signature collection with NIKE, Inc. We are thrilled she will lead the charge with us and continue to change the scope of the game for future generations.”

The shoes' forefoot sole unit provides high energy and responsiveness while the the midfoot features a shank to keep feet stabilized and balanced. Furthermore, the band system and lockdown cables at the midfoot will help avoid foot slippage.

The latest "Apple Green" colorway of other sneaker is being launched as a part of the Team Bank "TB" collection in Fall 2023. The "Apple Green" colorway is a tribute to the WNBA basketball player's time with the beloved University of Oregon team.

Sabrina Ionescu had multiple major accomplishments during her time with Oregon, where she got 2000 points, 1000 assists and 1000 rebounds.

The shoe's upper comes constructed out of engineered mesh material in a green hue, which is contrasted with multiple white embroidered details for a stylish touch. More personalized details are added with Sabrina's "S" logo placed on the insoles, tongues and underfoot.

Her signature is also added on the heels. The Sabrina 1 "Apple Green" is expected to release in the upcoming months via the e-commerce site Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers. The shoe will be released for a retail price of $130.