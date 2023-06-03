Internet ridicules Trae Young x Adidas Trae 3 sneakers: “Looks like AI designed these”

The first look of the Adidas Trae 3.0 sneakers surfaced on the internet recently and since then, fans have only criticized the look. Trae Young is the point guard for the Atlanta Hawks and has been making waves both on and off the court recently. He's gained popularity for his collaboration with Adidas which began in 2021.

The brand released Trae Young's first signature sneaker, the Adidas Trae Young 1. Since the launch of that collection, Young continued to work with Adidas. The German company released the Adidas Trae Young 2.0 in November 2022.

Two years after the launch of the first collection, it looks like fans can expect a new version of the Adidas Trae sneakers to be released. They are hopeful that the new Adidas Trae 3.0 will be released in the market even though no official announcement has been made by the company.

However, several Instagram users shared the first looks of the potentially upcoming Adidas Trae 3. Sneakerheads who saw the design haven't all responded positively to it, with some saying that it looked like there was no creativity used in making the shoes. One person even went on to say that it looked like an AI had made the shoes based on Trae's haircut.

Netizens criticizing Adidas Trae 3 sneakers (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

Netizens highly critical of the first look of the potentially upcoming Trae Young x Adidas Trae 3 sneakers

All the previously released models of Adidas Trae sneakers have gained a pretty good reputation among sneakerheads. This is mainly because of the high-quality features specially incorporated for court performance.

These sneakers have a modern design accompanied by high-quality materials that offer efficient support and comfort. Adidas Trae sneakers are also light in weight due to their Adidas Boost technology. It adds smooth cushioning and energy return for better performance. Considering all these features and modern design, Adidas Trae sneakers quickly became one of the favorites in the sneaker community.

However, looking at the feedback on the new mock-up design for the Adidas Trae 3 sneakers, fans seem quite disappointed with them. Several fans have been commenting the same on an Instagram post by @nicekicks.

They are criticizing both Adidas and the player. They are saying that Adidas isn't even "trying to be serious," and others say that it looks like the brand is just giving Trae Young "any design," hoping that he would be cool with it.

Even though there is no confirmed information regarding the Adidas Trae 3 sneakers, it can be expected to hit the market soon. However, it is quite evident that fans aren't too pleased with the mock-up first look of the pair. That being said, some are hopeful that the pair, when it releases, might win fans' hearts.

