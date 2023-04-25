Adidas Trae Young 2.0 Better Scarlet shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Adidas is all set to launch the second signature shoe for NBA star Trae Young, the Adidas Trae Young 2.0. The shoe is designed to reflect Young's explosive style of play and his personality on and off the court. The player's second signature silhouette will be dressed in a scarlet red and black ensemble for the latest makeover.

The Adidas Trae Young 2.0 "Better Scarlet" shoes are scheduled to enter the sneaker market on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 7:00 am GMT. These shoes will be offered by Adidas' online stores as well as at the affiliated retail shops. These shoes will be offered with a price label of $140 per pair. Interested shoppers can set reminders on the shoe label's website.

Adidas Trae Young 2.0 Better Scarlet shoes are combined with Core Black and Bold Gold hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the Adidas Trae Young 2.0 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since its release in October last year, the Adidas Trae Young 2 has explored the entire range of the tonal spectrum, but typically the Player Exclusive color blockings have consistently coordinated with the NBA star's jersey on any given night.

Young wore the forthcoming pitch-dark outfit several times during the regular season and is gearing up to debut his latest colorway for the Hawks' first-round playoff showdown. It pairs perfectly with the team's current statement edition jerseys.

The Adidas Trae Young 2.0 "Better Scarlet" variant features a Core/Better Scarlet/Bold Gold color scheme. The shoes feature a low-top silhouette with a knit upper that wraps around the foot for a snug and comfortable fit.

Take a closer look at the toes (Image via Adidas)

The shoe also has a sock-like collar that provides a secure lockdown and easy entry. The upper is mainly black with red accents on the tongue, heel, and midsole. The pair also boasts a dual cushioning system that combines Lightstrike and Boost technologies for optimal responsiveness and impact protection.

The Lightstrike foam is placed under the forefoot for quickness and agility, while the Boost foam is placed under the heel for cushioning and energy return. The outsole is made of translucent rubber with a herringbone pattern to increase durability and traction.

Here's a look at the heel areas (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoe also has some personal touches from Trae Young, such as his signature logo on the tongue and heel, his jersey number 11 on the lateral side of the toe box, and his motto "BETTER" on the medial side of the midsole.

The description of the latest shoe on the brand's website reads:

“One of the coldest on the hardwood, Trae Young is absolutely fearless. He'll take any shot at any time, and when it's all on the line, look out, because Trae is about to steal the show. The newest signature shoes from adidas Basketball and Trae Young are all about agility and speed, the two elements that make Trae so dynamic. BOOST and Lightstrike work in tandem with an adaptive SCK360, semi-laceless upper to deliver enhanced comfort and game-changing support.”

The Trae Young x Adidas Trae Young 2.0 Better Scarlet shoes are a great option for fans of Trae Young and his game. The shoe offers a comfortable fit, a dual cushioning system, a sleek design, and some personal details from the NBA star.

