Nike LeBron 20 "EYBL" PE shoes: Everything we know so far 

Nike has been sponsoring the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) since 2010, a tournament that features the top 40 high school basketball teams in America and one Canadian team. The EYBL is a showcase of the best young talent in the sport as well as a platform for Nike to unveil some of the most eye-catching and exclusive sneakers for its signature athletes.

These brilliantly colored sneakers are a player’s exclusive variant of the silhouette; therefore, fans won’t see a general release. Still, interested parties can enjoy a closer look at this shoe and try their hands at the other LeBron 20 colorways via Nike.com.

Nike LeBron 20 "EYBL" PE is a colorful and exclusive sneaker for Elite Youth Basketball

Take a closer look at the shoe (Image via Nike)

The top 40 high school basketball teams in America, including one team from Canada, compete in the brand's Elite Youth Basketball League, usually known as EYBL. Every year in July, the Peach Jam basketball event serves as the EYBL circuit championships.

Nike Basketball creates unique player exclusives for the competition, so there's more to look forward to each year than just the talent on the field. Along with a mismatched Ja 1, we also got a glimpse of the recently unveiled Nike LeBron 20 EYBL colorway.

LeBron James' talent and commitment to his game are highlighted by the Swoosh branding with the following assertion:

“The LeBron XX is the first performance shoe in LeBron’s signature line to debut as a low-top. At first glance, the shoe’s intricate designs on the lateral guardrail call out special moments in LeBron’s career. While the shoe celebrates the past, LeBron says the LeBron XX was designed with the next generation in mind.”

One of the latest examples is LeBron 20 "EYBL" PE, a player-exclusive colorway of LeBron James' 20th signature shoe that was revealed on the Nike EYBL Instagram page. The double-stacked Swooshes on the lateral side of the shoe have a colorful, marbled pattern in contrast to the light gray knitted top and black stitching.

The tongue is bright purple with an "EYBL" logo on the right shoe, while the eye stays are light blue and the laces and inner lining are pink. The shoe also has special "XX" lace dubraes and co-branded insoles to celebrate LeBron James' 20th anniversary with the shoe brand.

The midsole is split into two parts: a black forefoot with a purple rubber outsole, LeBron's Dunkman logo, and a cream-colored heel with multi-colored speckles. The heel also has a visible Zoom Air unit that provides responsive cushioning and explosive energy return for the wearer.

Additionally, the shoe brand lists some of the latest basketball shoe's most crucial technical features, saying:

“The shoe’s main features include a lower profile, Zoom Air in the forefoot and the heel, and a carbon fiber midfoot shank. For underfoot cushioning, the forefoot has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit and the heel features a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring at 13 mm thickness, to help with impact protection. The synthetic-wrapped lateral guardrail helps secure the foot over the footbed.”

The EYBL PE is a stunning sneaker that reflects LeBron's legacy and influence in the game, as well as his support for the next generation of basketball stars.

The LeBron 20 "EYBL" PE is a testament to Swoosh's commitment to innovation and creativity in basketball footwear, as well as its support for elite youth basketball.

