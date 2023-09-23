The Simpsons season 35: Release date, episode count, cast, plot, and more

The Simpsons season 35 will premiere on Fox on Sunday, October 1, 2023, continuing the show’s record-breaking run. The ever-famous and widely recognizable animated show is preparing for its incredible 35th season as it continues to captivate viewers all over the world for more than three decades.

With a rich history in television and culture, The Simpsons season 35 (now becoming a household name) has excited fans worldwide, especially after the show's innovative and daring episodes from season 34 received excellent ratings.

Nope, The Simpsons isn't going anywhere (Image via Fox)

Dan Castellaneta will continue to play Homer, Julie Kavner will play Marge, Nancy Cartwright will play Bart, and Yeardley Smith will play Lisa for the series.

The Simpsons season 35: Release date, where to watch, and episode count

The Simpsons has maintained its position as one of the most beloved and lauded series on television ever since it first broke away from its beginnings on The Tracey Ullman Show in 1989. With its distinctive blending of recognizable interpersonal relationships and surreal humor, it connected with viewers and became a global cultural phenomenon.

The Simpsons has a staggering 34 seasons and 750 episodes under its belt, and it continues to be a staple of Fox's programming with high viewership.

There were some complications that the fan-favorite show faced due to the recent Hollywood strikes. But viewers may rest easy knowing that The Simpsons season 35 is scheduled to blow everyone away on October 1, 2023, at its usual time slot of Sundays at 8/7 central on Fox and Hulu, with its first episode titled “Homer’s Crossing.”

The Simpsons season 35 doesn't bring an end to the fun. The show will continue on Fox for an additional season after that, which means it has been renewed for seasons 35 and 36 rather than just one. Such multi-season renewals attest to the network's unshakable confidence in The Simpsons' lasting popularity.

The Simpsons has been renewed through 2025 (Image via Fox)

As mentioned earlier, the two seasons will bring a total of 51 episodes, with seven continuing from season 34 and the remaining 44 to be developed over the upcoming cycles, according to Matt Selman, a longtime writer and current co-showrunner. The Simpsons will have an astounding 801 episodes when all these episodes premiere.

Although precise story details are still under wraps (except for certain synopsis), the exciting adventures of everyone's favorite goofy family are hinted at in the episode names. The following episode names give us a glimpse of what to expect from The Simpsons season 35:

"Homer's Crossing" - October 1, 2023

"A Mid-Childhood's Night Dream" - October 8, 2023

"Thirst Trap: A Corporate Love Story" - October 15, 2023

"McMansion & Wife" - October 22, 2023

"Treehouse of Horror XXXIV" - November 5, 2023

"Iron Marge" - November 12, 2023

"It's A Blunderful Life" - November 19, 2023

"Ae Bonny Romance" - November 26, 2023

"Frinkenstein's Monster" - TBA

"Do the Wrong Thing" - TBA

"Murder, She Boat" - TBA

"Lisa Gets an F1" - TBA

The Simpsons Season 35 episode 1 will see Homer "get nuts" (Image via Fox)

The Simpsons Season 35: Cast, Story Details, Trailer and More

The main voice cast of The Simpsons, the show's heart and soul, is returning for season 35. Be ready to hear the familiar voices of Yeardley Smith as Lisa, Julie Kavner as Marge, Nancy Cartwright as Bart, and Dan Castellaneta as Homer. Hank Azaria will all vocie Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, and Cletus Spuckler.

Ned Flanders, Mr. Burns, Waylon Smithers, Principal Skinner, and more characters will again come to life thanks to the legendary Harry Shearer. Beyond their core roles, the principal actors will continue to provide voices for additional characters. Because of issues with white voice actors representing people of color in animated series, Alex Désert has portrayed Carl and Lou since season 32.

The Simpsons have often used a sitcom narrative structure, with each episode including a distinct, independent plot. Apart from the periodic character departure, such as Maude Flanders, continuity and consistency are uncommon in the show, as fans are aware.

The annual Treehouse of Horror Halloween special, which will return in The Simpsons season 35, is one constant that fans can rely on. For this upcoming season, some episode descriptions have already been made public.

The annual Halloween Special will be an NFT-centered episode and introduces NFT characters (Image via Fox)

According to the synopsis, in the first episode of The Simpsons season 35 "Homer's Crossing," Homer starts a new job as a crossing guard at the school. However, his excessive attitude makes the safety squad a surprise to be reckoned with. Marge's dreams about Bart growing up, a future-focused episode featuring an adult Lisa, and a Thanksgiving story about a Springfield blackout brought on by Homer are some of the other episodes fans can expect in the show's new season.

Fans were also surprised with a trailer on September 13, 2023, just a few weeks before the official launch of season 35. The teaser ignited a fresh wave of anticipation for the TV show’s new season, which people worldwide have been waiting for since its announcement. Even though the teaser only one minute and ten seconds, it offers an enticing preview of what to expect from the new season.

The shots in the trailer see our characters in various settings and are provided without context. However, keen viewers can recognize Sideshow Bob, returning after his hiatus since season 31.

Another scene from the teaser shows a young Bart floating away in a bubble. This is probably related to the episode “A Mid-Childhood's Night Dream,” in which Marge struggles with Bart's inevitable transition to adulthood. Homer's commitment to "get nuts" once again is reaffirmed in the trailer's last shot which also offers The Simpsons season 35's release date.

The Simpsons season 35 shows how certain things in life are timeless as we embark on this most recent adventure with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and the rest of the colorful Springfield ensemble.

The fact that the show can still reflect and satirize how society is constantly evolving while still maintaining its fundamental humor and heart is evidence of its ongoing appeal.