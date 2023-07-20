The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIV drops new post amidst the hype of San Diego Comic-Con

The Simpsons show has revealed its poster for its upcoming Treehouse of Horror XXXIV show that is slated to be aired in the coming fall. The poster was announced by the makers just prior to San Diego Comic-Con, slated for July 20–23, 2023. The poster hints at the storylines that may be covered in the show.

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror shows are off-the-track holiday specials that release Halloween special stories. Moreover, each season consists of three different stories, which are fun to watch. Slated to air on FOX this October, fans have been waiting for a first-look tease of the show.

The team behind The Simpsons has released the poster for the upcoming holiday special and posted the information on Twitter. While the poster will be given to fans who attend the Comic-Con festival, everyone can identify the possible stories from the poster dropped by the production team.

Disclaimer: The article includes the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

What does The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIV poster reveal?

The Simpsons @TheSimpsons The Simpsons fans! Starting tomorrow at SDCC, booth 4229 will be passing out EXCLUSIVE mini posters each day. Swing by the booth to get one before they run out! pic.twitter.com/wRAZkdi5Pb

The poster for Treehouse of Horror XXXIV has been released, and a copy will be given to fans attending the Comic-Con festival happening in San Diego between July 20 and 23. The release of the poster was teased by the makers on their Twitter handle, along with all the information on the booth number where they will be available.

As with the previous holiday special series, there will be three different stories leading up to Halloween. As such, fans already know that holiday specials are non-canon and do not reflect the series’ original timeline continuity. While the stories covered have not been disclosed, the poster shows glimpses of the stories up for guessing.

One of the stories seems to be a parody of The Silence of the Lambs, a 1991 movie, though Sideshow Bob is likely to be the main villain. As per the images on the poster, another story would be about Marge fighting off NFT mascots and icons. The third story could be about some kind of viral infection spreading through what looks like burps.

What else is coming up on The Simpsons?

Joey Clark @JoeyJClark Today was an emotional day… I’ve been at the Fox lot quite often during the strike but today was something else. I’ve watched The Simpsons since I was three. To have met a number of the writers, crew members and it’s creator floored me. Shows are more than entertainment, pic.twitter.com/qiStpXAyG3 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/qiStpXAyG3" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/qiStpXAyG3

The Simpsons season 35 is ready to hit the small screens on October 1, 2023, at 8 pm EST on the FOX channel. While season 34 is currently streaming on Hulu, fans can catch up on the previous 33 seasons on Disney+ if they want to update themselves on the earlier stories. The first 33 seasons can be watched in any order as per interest. However, season 34 will exclusively continue to be on Hulu until season 35 is officially introduced.

AI Jean, The Simpsons writer, is participating in the WGA strike currently ongoing in New York City and Los Angeles. While season 35 and the holiday special are not affected by the strike, nothing is known about future projects in 2024, including season 36.

What is in store at San Diego Comic-Con?

Club Stephen King 🎈 @ClubSTEPHENKING



(via @LosersClubPod) THE SIMPSONS exec producer Matt Selman confirmed today at San Diego Comic-Con that they're doing two TREEHOUSE OF HORRORS this year and one will parody @StephenKing's IT. It will be the first time a TREEHOUSE has focused on a single story!(via @LosersClubPod) pic.twitter.com/hoOR6ctzvj

SDCC runs for four days, with booths offering merchandise to promote the various future shows and announcements from different streaming platforms. The different platforms participating in the festival include Disney+, Hulu, ABC, FX, Disney Television Studios, and Freeform.

Booth #4229 of Disney Entertainment will hand out The Simpsons posters along with premium giveaways and collectibles. However, the inclusion of notable panels was canceled this year due to the Writers’ Guild and Actors’ Guild strikes.