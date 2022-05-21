5 best Simpsons episodes ahead of the Season 33 finale

With astute social insights and cleverly written parody, The Simpsons is perhaps the funniest and most innovative animated show in recent years. The sitcom is a sardonic portrayal of American life and its economy. Some are of the opinion that over the years, the show has presented some accurate predictions of the future.

The series revolves around the dysfunctional family of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. Over the years, they have traveled the world, met numerous celebrities, saved the world, and had countless family disputes.

After turning down the offer to join The Simpsons, Hugh Jackman is finally making a debut on the legendary series. In the season finale of Simpson, Jackman will be seen voicing the character of a janitor at a nuclear power plant where Homer works. He will be seen putting his musical abilities into effect to explain how the majority of middle-class Americans flourished post-World War II despite a lack of resources.

Before gearing up for the finale, let's take a step back and look at the 5 best episodes of the series.

5 unforgettable Simpsons episodes of all time

1) A Fish Called Selma (Season 7, Episode 19)

Directed by Mark Kirkland, A Fish Called Selma is the 19th episode of the seventh season of the series. The title of this episode is a reference to the film A Fish Called Wanda. The opening scene features a parody of The Muppets. Showrunners Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein wanted to give a full episode to recurring guest star Phil Hartman, who has been voicing Troy McClure since season 2.

In a comical turn of events, Troy McClure proposes to Selma, Marge's sister, in the hopes of reclaiming his career. After seeking his agent MacArthur's advice, Troy is all set to tie the knot with Selma. At this juncture, Selma believes that Troy is in love with her and remains unaware of the publicity stunt. Troy eventually admits to Selma that he was never in love with her. Selma hesitantly agrees to proceed with the wedding and later does not leave him until Troy brings a baby into the picture. Even though the marriage did not last, Troy's career got the escalation it desired.

2) Marge vs. The Monorail (Season 4, Episode 12)

Marge vs. The Monorail is unquestionably one of the best episodes of The Simpsons. Upon its release in 1993, it was widely acclaimed by both fans and critics and till now is considered one of the best episodes.This episode, directed by Rich Moore and written by Conan O'Brien, also features Phil Hartman as Lyle Lanley and Leonard Nemoy as himself.

When a charming salesman comes to the town of Springfield and convinces the townspeople to build a monorail, even though it is not needed, Marge takes it upon herself to show the townsfolk the scam that has been pulled by Lyle Lanley.

3) Homer at the Bat (Season 3, Episode 17)

Showrunner Al Jean rated this episode as one of the best in the show's history. This episode was directed by Jim Reardon and written by John Swartzwelder. Roger Clemens, Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey Jr., Steve Sax, Ozzie Smith, José Canseco, Don Mattingly, Darryl Strawberry, and Mike Scioscia all appeared in Season 3 Episode 17. All the guests starred as themselves, playing the ringers hired by Mr. Burns.

Mr. Burns recruited major league ringers to win a baseball game. As the game progresses, all of the participants begin to experience strange incidents. The only regular player left is Homer. Despite the troubles, Homer manages to emerge victorious although he himself gets knocked out. With the team's triumph, Homer was hailed as a hero, even though he was unconscious.

4) The President Wore Pearls (Season 15, Episode 3)

The President Wore Pearls was named the tenth best episode of The Simpsons by Vanity Fair in 2007.

John Orvted stated,

"It may seem ludicrous to include anything later than Season 8 in this list, but this one is brilliant. The musical numbers are astoundingly good, and Lisa's comeuppance is so well constructed it harkens back to the golden years of the show."

This episode focuses on Lisa and how she became Fairfield Elementary School's student body president after performing Don't Cry for Me Argentina. She captures the hearts of all the students by promising to fight for their rights. Renowned filmmaker Michael Moore, appears as himself in this episode of The Simpsons.It was a wonderful episode that paid homage to the theater. This episode's music was also nominated for an Emmy.

5) Treehouse of Horror XXXI (Season 32, Episode 4)

Treehouse of Horror - The Simpsons' Halloween-themed special episodes deserve their own list of top episodes. This special series' 31st episode was one of the most well-crafted episodes in recent years. It paid homage to iconic movies of the recent times such as Toy Story, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, and Be Kind.

Tony Sokol mentioned on the Den of the Geek website:

"The Simpsons season 32 has been offering consistently satisfying episodes of straight and subversive humor. 'Treehouse of Horror XXXI' is the best of the season so far, but the Treehouses are always season highlights, and more reliably than Christmas episodes. No character is safe on Halloween. You can kill Gil as many times as you like. The Simpsons always packs a devilishly delicious trick or treat bag, with nothing so frightening as razor-blade-concealing apples, or anything else remotely nutritious. The opening segment is a political thriller, but the segments themselves are classic comedy."

The Simpsons has definitely created a domain of its own. Started in 1989, the show has been successfully running for 33 seasons with its finale airing this Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Edited by Babylona Bora