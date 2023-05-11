Hulu and Disney+ merger news sparks hilarious tweets, internet comes up with new names

Disney is combining Hulu and Disney+ into a single streaming app, starting later this year. This change is supposed to create a "one-app experience" within the United States of America and will also be more expensive than the standard Disney+ pack. On Wednesday, CEO Bob Iger announced the news and spoke about the future of the streaming service.

This merger comes at a time when a lot of streaming services are trying to do new things to boost their product above others. Speaking about the change, Iger said:

"While we will continue to offer Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ as standalone options, this is a logical progression of our [direct-to-consumer] offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience."

Funnily enough, fans have started a hilarious debate in response to this announcement. Since the news went public, fans across the globe have been suggesting names for the new streaming service in hilarious, meme-worthy ways.

"It's called HuDis?": Fans react hilariously to Disney+ and Hulu merger news

It is quite fascinating how netizens react to things. While this news was perhaps supposed to bring in some support or opposition to the new development, it instead became a matter of joke within moments.

Most reactions were either based on the reaction to the news or as a play on the Disney+/Hulu name:

Hopefully, the merger will stay clear of these creative names. Speaking about the plans for the service, Iger added:

"Meanwhile, the pricing changes we’ve already implemented a proven successful, and we plan to set a higher price for our ad-free tier later this year to better reflect the value of our content offerings..."

Iger continued:

"How that ultimately unfolds is to some extent in the hands of Comcast and in the hands of, basically, a conversation or a negotiation that I’ve had with them,...There seems to be real value in having general entertainment combined with Disney Plus, and ultimately, Hulu is that solution."

It is still quite unclear how the change will roll out, but things should be more clear in the coming days, considering that we are nearly halfway through 2023.

For now, Disney+ and Hulu are available in bundle packs in the US.

