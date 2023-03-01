"Broken again": Hilarious Welcome to Twitter memes erupt as Elon Musk is trolled over feed not loading issue 

Twitter was down again for about two hours on the first day of March. Thousands of users around the world were confused as they were unable to use the app after it suffered another outage and Elon Musk was, once again, ridiculed over the issue.

In the latest outage of the Blue Bird app on Wednesday, users were not able to load their feed and the "Following" and the "For you" tabs which show the tweets on the app’s homepage did not load any tweets. Instead, it displayed a message reading:

“Welcome to Twitter.”

Although the site, DownDetector which tracked the outage, reported the issue with the platform at 10:00 GMT, the issue was resolved by 12:00.

One user, @totallynotsf tweeted referring to the outage and asked if the app was broken again.

name cannot be blank @totallynotsf twitter is broken again right? twitter is broken again right?

The outage occurred after the app reportedly laid off 200 staff members on February 27. In the UK alone, more than 5,000 people reported problems with the app to DownDetector within just half an hour of the glitch appearing. Many other users worldwide have faced the problem and reported it.

The “For you” feed on the app, which is the homepage of the app and displays a collection of tweets from accounts similar to those that a user follows, appeared to be working after an hour of it staying down.

The “Following” feed on the other hand, which displays tweets from accounts the user is following on the app, took longer to be restored. The search tool on the platform also started working again after it briefly ceased putting any tweets from the latest tab on view.

Although the two feeds were not working and users could not see any tweets, they were still able to tweet like usual, even if those tweets were not getting any views on them as nobody could see any tweets from other users. Many got frustrated about the app going down every two days.

Some people were confused as to what was going on with the app or their accounts. Some joked about the "Welcome to Twitter" message and sarcastically wrote that maybe the app thought that they were new to the platform.

Mark Andrews @chinacarstravel



Twitter seems to think I'm new today. Maybe I'm a born again Tweeter.



#TwitterDown #TwitterBug #technology Welcome to Twitter!Twitter seems to think I'm new today. Maybe I'm a born again Tweeter. Welcome to Twitter! Twitter seems to think I'm new today. Maybe I'm a born again Tweeter.#TwitterDown #TwitterBug #technology https://t.co/MlX7GKfdIq

Many users shared "Welcome to Twitter" memes.

luke @lukethelib welcome to twitter - it doesn't work & we can't afford rent, but elon needs attention welcome to twitter - it doesn't work & we can't afford rent, but elon needs attention https://t.co/hZAlk12zlv

Ania Konieczna @AniaKoniec Welcome to Elon Musk’s Twitter. It turns out that firing half the staff does, indeed, have consequences. Who knew? Welcome to Elon Musk’s Twitter. It turns out that firing half the staff does, indeed, have consequences. Who knew? https://t.co/860MpPRib5

Norman Charles @NormanCharles66 If Twitter is treating you like a new Tweeter with a "Welcome to Twitter" page, please be patient...their Technical Support Team is working on the problem right now. #TwitterDown If Twitter is treating you like a new Tweeter with a "Welcome to Twitter" page, please be patient...their Technical Support Team is working on the problem right now. #TwitterDown https://t.co/VpImGMqxRg

👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳 @ChekrishnaCk



https://t.co/gwJogQ3kjm Engineer seen trying to fix the welcome to Twitter issue in Twitter HQhttps://t.co/gwJogQ3kjm #TwitterDown Engineer seen trying to fix the welcome to Twitter issue in Twitter HQhttps://t.co/gwJogQ3kjm #TwitterDown

One user joked that probably one of the staff members who got fired on Monday had a doomsday code installed.

User @LKTranslator tweeted that Elon Musk confirmed that the app's outage had nothing to do with him firing all of his engineers and working with only four employees who agreed to work 296 hours every week for a minimum wage.

Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody @LKTranslator BREAKING: Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter going down is definitely nothing to do with him sacking all of his engineers and leaving himself with four sycophantic employees willing to work 296 hours a week for minimum wage and a daily packet of crisps #TwitterDown BREAKING: Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter going down is definitely nothing to do with him sacking all of his engineers and leaving himself with four sycophantic employees willing to work 296 hours a week for minimum wage and a daily packet of crisps #TwitterDown

Many others made memes about the CEO of Twitter trying to fix the problems on the app.

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08



#TwitterDown Twitter Down now Elon Musk trying to fix the problem be like Twitter Down now Elon Musk trying to fix the problem be like😅#TwitterDown https://t.co/7OeWprN7CJ

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ Elon Musk trying to fix Twitter Elon Musk trying to fix Twitter https://t.co/R6MTs5IMUX

Junior Maruwa @juniormaruwa Elon Musk currently at Twitter’s HQ trying to fix the servers after laying off 50 engineers #TwitterDown Elon Musk currently at Twitter’s HQ trying to fix the servers after laying off 50 engineers #TwitterDown https://t.co/mppVD5ffGn

Pizza Dad @Pizza__Dad

#twitterdown Elon with all the employees left at twitter while twitter is down Elon with all the employees left at twitter while twitter is down#twitterdown https://t.co/BgvAPKU1Ai

Justin @thatdudejustin5



People need to stop pretending Elon is a genius. He’s nothing more than a impulsive, sensitive, idiotic, man child with a lot of money that hasn’t actually created anything on his own. @elonmusk paid $44 billion to destroy Twitter.People need to stop pretending Elon is a genius. He’s nothing more than a impulsive, sensitive, idiotic, man child with a lot of money that hasn’t actually created anything on his own. #TwitterDown .@elonmusk paid $44 billion to destroy Twitter. People need to stop pretending Elon is a genius. He’s nothing more than a impulsive, sensitive, idiotic, man child with a lot of money that hasn’t actually created anything on his own. #TwitterDown

👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳 @ChekrishnaCk



Welcome to Twitter



#twitterdown Elon Musk welcomes everyoneWelcome to Twitter Elon Musk welcomes everyone Welcome to Twitter #twitterdown https://t.co/bnrklFAU7R

This is not the first time the app has crashed in 2023. There have been a number of intermittent outages on Twitter in recent months. A temporary outage occurred in early February when some users were told that they had reached their daily limit for posting tweets.

Thousands of employees on Twitter had already been laid off in the months after Elon Musk bought ownership of the company in October. The layoff on Monday brought the company’s workforce down to less than 2,000 employees from 7,500 before Elon Musk’s takeover.

