The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror does a brilliant spoof of the Death Note anime

The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror episodes are often classics that viewers can remember for years. One of the new episodes will be a parody of the Death Note anime. Fan reception to this particular piece has been overwhelmingly positive. Naturally, some anime fans might wish to know more about this brilliant spoof.

The specific episode in question is Treehouse of Horror XXXIII, which will officially air on October 30, 2022. There are three segments in that episode that parody the following pieces of media:

The Badadook

Death Note

Westworld

As only the second segment is anime-related, which will be the main focus of this article.

The Death Note parody in The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror

Treehouse of Horror episodes are often quite creative from an animation standpoint. All the images shown above feature the Simpsons, yet they're not animated in their usual style. The most notable one to talk about for this article is the Death Note parody.

For reference, that's the bottom right image in the above tweet. Lisa is holding a Death Tome — a parody of the physical Death Note — and is portrayed in an anime setting that the series rarely tackles.

The above trailer is high-quality and well worth watching for any anime fans curious to see how The Simpsons would look in this setting. Lisa sees a book falling out of the sky called the Death Tome. Of course, the book's font and color should be familiar to most Death Note fans.

Lisa picks up the Death Tome and discovers that anybody whose name is written in the book will die. The trailer ends shortly after that moment, but there are other parts of this parody still worth noting.

For example, an obvious spoof of Ryuk appears before Lisa in one of the official screenshots (which is also the cover photo for this article).

Lisa, Homer, Marge in an anime style (Image via DR Movie)

Seeing Lisa, Homer, and Marge all have a new official anime design is quite the sight. Korean animation studio DR Movie is the studio behind this anime-themed episode for The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror special. It is worth noting that there is a different writer for each segment in Treehouse of Horror XXXIII.

Ryan Koh is credited with writing the Death Note parody episode, while Rob Oliver will be the director for all three segments of this Halloween special.

How to watch The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII

Another shot at the Ryuk expy (Image via Fox Animation)

The Halloween special will air on FOX at 8 pm EST on October 30, 2022. Alternatively, one can watch it on Hulu anytime from October 31, 2022, and onward. Hulu has a few pricing plans:

$7.99 a month (includes ads)

$14.99 a month (no ads)

$69.99 a month (with ads and includes Disney+ and ESPN+)

$75.99 a month (no ads and includes Disney+ and ESPN+)

Hulu is only officially supported in the US. One can also watch other The Simpsons episodes with Hulu, should they be interested in content from the series outside of this one episode.

There is currently no news on the follow-up episode, Treehouse of Horror XXXIV.

