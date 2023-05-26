The Simpsons X Attack on Titan ultimate crossover has fans bamboozled

In a surprising turn of events, the worlds of The Simpsons and Attack on Titan collided in an ultimate crossover, or so it seemed. A picture posted by Twitter user @AoTJewels featuring three characters from Attack on Titan inserted into an episode of The Simpsons created a buzz among fans.

While the long-running cartoon series has parodied several anime series over the years, this was not the case this time. After closer investigation, it was revealed that the image was cleverly manipulated, leaving fans both excited and disappointed.

The Simpsons X Attack on Titan: A fake crossover that fooled fans

The picture in question showcased Erwin Smith, Levi, and Tomas from Attack on Titan portrayed as different characters in The Simpsons. Erwin was depicted as a doctor, Levi as a nurse, and Tomas as a patient. The authenticity of the image initially had many people bamboozled, wondering how The Simpsons managed to pull off such a collaboration.

However, dedicated fans diligently scoured through every episode of The Simpsons, only to discover that the frame featuring Attack on Titan characters was sadly fake. It turned out to be a clever reference to an episode of The Simpsons where Mr. Burns visits the hospital for a check-up, featuring only Mr. Burns and his doctor.

The initial reaction among fans was one of excitement and anticipation. The idea of the popular Japanese anime series merging with one of the longest-running American animated shows of all time was nothing short of thrilling.

However, the disappointment was palpable once it was revealed that the picture was a fabrication.

Nonetheless, fans couldn't help but appreciate the humor and creativity behind the concept. Many expressed their hopes that such a crossover might become a reality in the future, bringing together two beloved franchises in a truly epic collaboration.

Western cartoon and anime crossovers

What made the picture gain widespread attention was the fact that The Simpsons have a history of including references to various anime series. This led fans to believe that the reference to AOT in The Simpsons might be authentic.

Over the years, The Simpsons has paid homage to numerous anime franchises, including Pikachu, Naruto, Zoro, Chainsaw Man, Death Note, and many more. The inclusion of these beloved anime characters in previous episodes further fueled fans' excitement and made them less skeptical about the authenticity of the Attack on Titan reference.

Crossovers between different franchises have become a popular trend, igniting fans' imaginations and generating tremendous buzz. The potential of seeing beloved characters from different universes interact and embark on new adventures is undeniably enticing.

While the Simpsons X Attack on Titan crossover turned out to be a well-executed fabrication, fans remain hopeful for the possibility of future collaborations between these two iconic series.

The popularity and impact of AOT have reached impressive heights, captivating audiences around the globe. As the final season of the series airs, fans eagerly anticipate its conclusion and ponder the potential for future crossovers with other renowned franchises.

