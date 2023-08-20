Adidas Originals x BAPE Forum 84 Low “Triple White” NFT and sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The German athletic wear label, Adidas, has once again joined forces with BAPE for their novel take on the former’s Adidas Originals Forum 84 Low sneaker model. Unlike its previous Superstar and Campus 80s collabs of 2023, the upcoming Forum 84 Low pair will not only be offered as a physical shoe, but also in the form of NFT, aka Non-Fungible Token. This pair will be dressed in “Triple-White” ensemble.

The Adidas Originals x BAPE Fresh Forum NFT bidding will commence on August 22, 2023, and will be open to the public. The auction will continue for 72 hours and end on August 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, on September 26, 2023, the first 100 adidas Originals x BAPE Fresh Forum Access Pass NFT holders will have the opportunity to receive the complimentary physical pair of adidas x BAPE Forum Low 84 Triple White sneakers in addition to digital twin via Adidas COLLECT.

It’s important to note that, the delivery of the 100 tangible pairs will finally begin in October this year. Please keep an eye on the Adidas Originals and BAPE official websites if you need the final delivery confirmation.

Adidas Originals x BAPE Forum 84 Low “Triple White” shoes will be offered in NFT and physical pair formats

Adidas Originals and the legendary Japanese business are set to present the special Forum 84 BAPE Low Triple-White footwear as part of BAPE's 30th anniversary festivities. The official introduction will include an innovative brand-new drop format to commemorate the eagerly awaited release as well as underline Adidas' reputation as the original partner alongside BAPE's leading prominence in streetwear.

The description of this collaborative drop on the brand’s official webpage reads,

“A testament to style, freshness, and the pursuit of excellence. This extraordinary tale begins in an unexpected location: A pristine launderette, located in the heart of a mysterious desert.”

It further states,

“Within the walls of “The Forum Launderette,” a world of immaculate cleanliness and untapped potential awaits.”

The triple-white shoe, which embodies both companies' dedication to classic appeal along with an unwavering pursuit of quality, is a welcome change from its BAPE 1ST CAMO forebears, which were released earlier this year. A shooting star motif on the medial top along with "A Bathing Ape" engraved in silver metallic foil complete the Harajuku brand's emblem.

Each pair is also incorporated with a NFC chip in the left tongue flap, which allows the person who owns it to access the Digital Certificate of Authenticity.

The official debut is backed by the Adidas Studio (Three Stripes Studio) as an exclusive, product-linked NFT drop, emphasizing the collaboration's unique nature. The launch marks a new milestone for Adidas, since it will be the brand's first-ever digital asset auction, in conjunction with MoonPay, featuring just 100 NFTs (and 100 linked pairs of sneakers) available.

Mark your calendars if you’re interested in getting your hands on these joint sneakers.

More about BAPE

BAPE, an acronym for "A Bathing Ape," was formed in 1993 by fashion designer Nigo and launched the sale of footwear in the United States in 2005. It is most recognized for its unique camouflage design along with ape head emblem, which are still an important part of the company's identity and design ethos.

This company has formed partnerships with other fashion brands such as Adidas, Supreme, Comme des Garcons, and singers such as Pharrell Williams over the years.