What time will the Adidas Forum Low “Watermelon" shoes drop? Release date, price, and more details explored 

The German athletic sportswear label is getting ready for the launch of the brand-new iteration of the Adidas Forum silhouette. The new colorway is covered in white tones with green and pink accents all over. The Adidas Forum Low "Watermelon" shoes are ready to enter the sneaker world on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 7:00 am GMT.

The new colorway will be offered at the fixed price of $110 USD for each pair in women’s exclusive sizes. Interested readers and Forum shoe fans can get their hands on these sneakers via the online as well as a few other in-store locations of Adidas, alongside it's associated retail partners.

Adidas Forum Low “Watermelon" shoes come in a crisp white base layer

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoe (Image via Adidas)

Whether it was owing to their invention or proven performance on the court, the Forum was the fashion crush of various artists and/or references from all over the world, including Michael Jordan, who simply positioned them as the 80s silhouette. The German shoe label began its Forum journey in France, back in 1983. The brains behind the design of this cult beloved sneaker model was designer Jacques Chassaing.

The designer considered developing a basketball wear that would benefit the entire team, taking into account the multitude of athletes, their various positions, and physical attributes. He discovered the ankle's weak area through interactions with coaches and athletes.

He envisioned the straps used by physiotherapists to strengthen them and decided to incorporate a stabilizing component into the shoe—the "criss-cross ankle system," which supports as well as safeguards the entire area.

The basketball shoe made its public appearance in 1984, following a period of material development and the incorporation of components such as a specific shock-absorbing sole. Michael Jordan wore them for the Olympic basketball trials in the United States the same year.

The footwear model's great debut rapidly elevated it to popularity among sneaker fanatics and other casual customers. Therefore, the decades old sneaker model continues to be relevant in contemporary fashion. For the latest makeup of 2023, the low-cut variant of the shoe will come covered in Watermelon-inspired accents.

The description of these Adidas Forum Low shoes on the brand’s website reads:

“These adidas Forum Low Shoes check all the boxes for a go-to trainer. The casual low top cut shows off expressive colors, with two-tone 3-Stripes providing highlights to the serrated edges. This pair is perfect for a night out with friends or just lounging around the house.”

The low-top shape recently debuted in a Cloud White/Green/Lucid Pink color combination befitting of the "Watermelon" appellation. The majority of the top has a crisp white finish, allowing the profile three-stripes logo on the tongue, as well as plastic counters surrounding the heel to stand out.

The Adidas Originals model also has a sole unit that doubles down on the informal "Watermelon" appellation, with a clean midsole and brilliant green traction. Together, the aforementioned elements create a superb summer-ready look that adds to the Forum's heritage off the court.

Sneaker enthusiasts are encouraged to keep an eye out for the Adidas Forum Low version, which will be released soon. If you're worried about missing the debut of this particular model, you may register on the company's website and set up reminders to receive alerts when the shoe goes on sale.

